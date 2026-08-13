Gautam Gambhir's position as the Indian cricket team's head coach has come under scrutiny on multiple occasions during his tenure. Recently, India's disastrous showing in the tour of Ireland and England has put a blemish on his record as a white-ball coach. In the past, humiliating Test series defeats at home to New Zealand and South Africa had ramped up calls for his sacking among a certain section of social media users. In Tests, India have a mountain to climb in order to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2027 final. However, according to reports, Gambhir's position is safe, for now.

As per RevSportz, there are two key reasons why Gambhir's sacking as head coach of India is unlikely - even in Test cricket, where his record has been far from excellent.

First, the report states that, according to sources, there is an acceptance within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding the transitional phase that the team is going through in red-ball cricket.

With Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin calling it quits from Test cricket in recent times, India's Test team has now depended on a fresh core led by new captain Shubman Gill.

Secondly, the part played by injuries is also being considered by the BCCI. As per the report, there is a belief that the home defeats to South Africa could've played out differently had Gill not suffered an injury mid-series.

Injuries continue to plague India, even heading into the upcoming two-Test tour of Sri Lanka. Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, No. 3 batter Sai Sudharsan and all-rounder Washington Sundar are among the key figures missing.

The report further states that VVS Laxman is comfortable in his role as the head of cricket at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. An interim appointment as Test head coach has been all but ruled out, given that only two series remain in the WTC 2025-27 cycle after the Sri Lanka tour.

When it comes to white-ball cricket, Gambhir is set to stay till at least the 2027 ODI World Cup, according to the report.

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