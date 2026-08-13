India have nine Tests to prove their mettle and qualify for the World Test Championship final. Currently, the Gautam Gambhir-coached side is fifth in the standings with four wins and four losses from nine matches, with a PCT of 48.15. As a result, the Test series against Sri Lanka, starting on August 15, will be extremely important for the Shubman Gill-led side to keep their campaign on the right path. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are in sixth spot with a PCT of 41.67.

India great Sunil Gavaskar has a word of advice for India: always put the team ahead of the individual.

"The two-match series in Sri Lanka won't be easy, as Sri Lanka at home are a formidable team. Winning both these Tests would be a good start to the new Test season, as well as give the team the impetus it needs to qualify for the WTC Final. To be able to do so requires loads of effort and also some luck but, above all, the belief that Indian cricket should be the priority and not any individual, however big a name he may be," Gavaskar wrote in Sportstar.

If India win 2-0 against Sri Lanka, their PCT will rise to 57.58, but they will not gain any position. Bangladesh will remain fourth with a PCT of 58.33. However, in the event of a 1-1 drawn series, India's PCT will be 48.48. They will not lose any spot in the WTC standings, as Sri Lanka's PCT will be 44.44, which will not be enough for them to climb to fifth place.

However, a 0-2 series loss for India would be bad news for Gill and Co. In that scenario, India's PCT would drop to 39.39, while Sri Lanka would jump to 61.11 and claim the fourth spot in the standings. While India's campaign would not be over in that case, a 0-2 series defeat would certainly be a major setback, as their next two series will be against New Zealand and Australia.

If India lose the series 1-0, Sri Lanka will climb to fifth spot with a PCT of 50.00. On the other hand, if India win the series 1-0, they will remain in fifth position with an improved PCT of 51.52.

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