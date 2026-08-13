Australia vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, 1st Test Live Telecast: Test cricket returns to Australia's tropical Top End for the first time since 2003 when the hosts face Bangladesh in a two-match series starting Thursday. The series opener at Marrara Stadium in Darwin marks Bangladesh's first test tour Down Under in over two decades and kicks off a 12-month period of at least 20 test matches for the Aussies including tours of world test champion South Africa, India and England. Australia's so-called Big Four bowling attack is set to be reunited in Darwin with Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon returning from injuries.

When will the Australia vs Bangladesh, 1st Test be played?

The Australia vs Bangladesh, 1st Test will be played from Thursday, August 13.

Where will the Australia vs Bangladesh, 1st Test be played?

The Australia vs Bangladesh, 1st Test will be played in Darwin.

What time will the Australia vs Bangladesh, 1st Test start?

The Australia vs Bangladesh, 1st Test will start at 6 AM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Australia vs Bangladesh, 1st Test ?

The Australia vs Bangladesh, 1st Test will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Australia vs Bangladesh, 1st Test?

The Australia vs Bangladesh, 1st Test will be streamed live on JioHotstar app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

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