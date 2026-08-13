Afghanistan posted their record one-day international score of 343-9 as they thrashed Ireland by 42 runs in Belfast on Wednesday to clinch a five-match series with a game to spare. Ibrahim Zadran and Sediq Atal both struck centuries in Afghanistan's second-wicket partnership of 231. After the opening match of the series was washed out last week, Afghanistan won the second and third matches by 92 runs and three-wickets respectively. Ireland opener Andrew Balbirnie managed a century of his own in response for the hosts before becoming the 11th of leg-spinner Rashid Khan's 12 wickets so far this series.

Curtis Campher's aggressive 84 from 46 balls maintained Ireland's slim hopes of victory but they were never truly in the hunt and they were eventually bowled out for 301.

The series concludes at Stormont on Saturday.

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