Bangladesh Premier League To Have Rules You've Never Heard Before

Updated: 11 October 2019 21:23 IST

Bangladesh Cricket Board has also directed teams to ensure that the wrist-spinner bowls his full-quota of four overs in every single match.

Bangladesh Premier League To Have Rules You
BCB has taken control of the Bangladesh Premier League in its own hand. © AFP

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) after taking command of country's domestic premier Twenty20 league --  Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) -- in its own hand has announced that all seven teams must have an overseas fast bowler in their squad who is capable of bowling over 140 kph on consistent basis. Not just this, the board has also asked the teams to include at least one leg-spinner in their side. On top of implementing these wacky rules, the board has also directed each team to ensure that the wrist-spinner bowls his full-quota of four overs in every single match.

Explaining the rationale behind making these rules mandatory, BCB director Mahbubul Anam said it has been done to improve domestic players' skills in the shortest format of the game by providing them with tough challenges.

"BCB wants this BPL to be about improving Bangladesh's cricketers in T20s, so we want to make sure that our batsmen and bowlers get enough opportunities (against quicks and legspinners), something that was not possible when it was a franchise-based BPL," Anam was quoted as saying by espncricinfo.

Going one step ahead, the Bangladesh Board has also asked each team to hire an overseas head coach, physiotherapist and trainer. The board has also directed the teams that the local coaches can only work as an assistant to the foreign coach. The teams have also been asked to appoint a BCB director as their team director.

Till last season, BPL followed the same structure which is followed by various T20 leagues across globe. However, from this season onwards, that will no more be the case as BCB has taken control of the Bangladesh Premier League after it clashed with six of the seven franchise owners.

