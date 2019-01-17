 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

David Warner Set To Return Home From Bangladesh Premier League After Suffering Elbow Injury

Updated: 17 January 2019 17:30 IST

David Warner sustained the injury while playing a quickfire 61-run knock for Sylhet Sixers in the Bangladesh Premier League.

David Warner Set To Return Home From Bangladesh Premier League After Suffering Elbow Injury
David Warner suffered a setback as he was assessed with an elbow injury. © Cricket Australia

David Warner suffered a setback as he was assessed with an elbow injury while playing in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Cricket Australia said on Thursday. Warner, who is about to end his ban for the infamous ball-tampering in March, sustained the injury while scoring a quickfire 61 for Sylhet Sixers on Wednesday. The 32-year-old will return home to have the injured elbow assessed. However, the extent of the injury is not yet known. Warner will return to Australia next Monday, after two more matches in the Bangladesh Twenty20 competition.

"While the extent of the injury remains unknown, Warner will continue to play for the Sylhet Sixers before he departs, meaning he will feature in matches on the 18th and 19th," Cricket Australia's official news site reported.

The injury just days after former captain Steve Smith returned to Australia to have elbow surgery following an injury he sustained while playing in the same Bangladesh tournament.

Smith is expected to be in a brace for six weeks before undergoing extensive rehabilitation.

The disgraced pair still has three months of their suspensions left to run over the incident last March that rocked the game.

The injuries could prove a major blow to the national side, with the star batsmen facing the prospect of less match-time in the lead up to their expected return to the national side ahead of the World Cup in late May.

Fox News reported that Warner injured the elbow during his creative unbeaten 61 off 36 balls for Sylhet against the Rangpur Riders.

The left-hander switched to a right-handed stance while facing a spell from Chris Gayle, smashing the Windies superstar back over his head for six.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics : Australia Cricket Team David Warner Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • David Warner sustained the injury while playing a quickfire 61-run knock
  • The 32-year-old will return home to have the injured elbow assessed
  • Smith is expected to be in a brace for six weeks
Related Articles
Watch: David Warner Turns Right-Hander, Hits Chris Gayle For A Six
Watch: David Warner Turns Right-Hander, Hits Chris Gayle For A Six
Steve Smith To Undergo Elbow Surgery, Faces Possibility Of Delay In International Comeback
Steve Smith To Undergo Elbow Surgery, Faces Possibility Of Delay In International Comeback
Cameron Bancroft Keen To Play With David Warner Again
Cameron Bancroft Keen To Play With David Warner Again
"Not India
"Not India's Fault If Steve Smith And David Warner Weren't Picked": Sunil Gavaskar
Banned Australians Steve Smith And David Warner Make BPL Debut
Banned Australians Steve Smith And David Warner Make BPL Debut
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 110
3 EnglandEngland 108
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
5 AustraliaAustralia 101
Last updated on: 14 January 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.