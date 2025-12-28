The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) chief curator Matt Page was left in a "state of shock" after the fourth Ashes Test between Australia and England ended within two days. Twenty wickets fell on Day 1, and a total of 36 wickets fell in the match, which lasted just two days. Following England's win, several former cricketers expressed their displeasure with the pace-friendly wicket that produced no fifties from the batters. "I was in a state of shock after the first day to see everything that happened," Page told SEN Cricket. "Twenty wickets in a day-I have never been involved in a Test match like it, and hopefully never will be again," he added.

"It was a rollercoaster ride for two days to see everything unfold. But we will learn from it, we will grow from it, we will get better at it, just like we have over the past years. I have no doubt we will come back bigger, better, and stronger than we have done," he further said.

While Page was disappointed that the Test ended within just two days, he explained the reason behind producing a bowler-friendly pitch.

"This year, we have produced a pitch that has favoured the bowlers more than the batters. We had a lot of hot weather leading into last year, which makes it easier for us to control our moisture leading in. We left more moisture in the top of the pitch last year to provide that contest early in the game," he said.

"We felt that we had the balance really good leading into that game. This year we went in with 10 millimetres as we knew we were going to get a lot of hot weather at the back end of the game," he added.

England ended an almost 15-year wait with a spirited victory on Australian soil in the fourth Ashes Test, defeating the hosts by four wickets in a frenetic Boxing Day contest.

While the Ashes remain out of reach, Ben Stokes' side produced a statement performance, sealing the match in just 32.2 overs on Day 2.

