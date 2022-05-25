BAN vs SL, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Updates: Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya De Silva Steady Sri Lanka After Early Wickets
BAN vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 3, Live Updates: Angelo Mathews and Dhananjaya De Silva took Sri Lanka to 210/4 at Lunch.
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Updates:A 46-run partnership between Angelo Mathews and Dhananjaya De Silva steadied Sri Lanka at Lunch on Day 3 of the second Test against Bangladesh after the hosts picked two early wickets in the first session. Ebadot Hossain got nightwatchman Kasun Rajitha, while veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan sent Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne packing. The latter was a big wicket for Bangladesh, with Karunaratne scoring a hard-fought 80 before falling to Shakib. Sri Lanka went into Lunch on Day 3 at 210/4, trailing Bangladesh by 155 runs. On Day 2, Oshada Fernando scored 57 as the Sri Lanka openers put on a 95-run stand, before he fell to Ebadot Hossain. Shakib then got Kusal Mendis before Ebadot got rid of nightwatchman Rajitha on Day 3. Bangladesh posted a score of 365, with Mushfiqur Rahim (175*) and Litton Das (141) rescuing them from 24/5. (LIVE SCORECARD)
UPDATE 12:30 pm IST (7.10 am GMT) - The live pictures from the ground show that the rain is still persistent, so, there is likely to be a bigger delay than we initially thought. Stay tuned for more updates.
UPDATE 12:10 pm IST (6.40 am GMT) - It is time for the re-start but with rain still hovering around and the covers still on, the re-start has been delayed. It is pretty dark and there's persistent rain as well. There is no official word from the ground yet. Stay tuned for further updates.
There has been a forecast of rain playing spoilsport in both Test matches but we got lucky in the first game. Not so much in this match though but hopefully, it is just a passing shower and play can resume right after the Lunch interval. It is a crucial day for both sides as they continue to fight to get ahead in the game. But who will manage to do so? Stick around to find out.
Bangladesh had just the start they needed as Ebadot Hossain came out firing on all cylinders, picking up a wicket in the very first over of the day and then troubling the batters with the short ball as well. Shakib Al Hasan bowled well in tandem with Hossain and after a bit of wait, did get the important wicket of the Sri Lankan skipper. Once both bowlers were given a break, the others just couldn't keep on the pressure and the likes of Taijul Islam and Khaled Ahmed haven't been able to create wicket-taking opportunities. Bangladesh will now be hoping to get back into their stride after the break and pick up early wickets.
Another session of Test cricket has flown by and it is the visitors, who after some early trouble have edged the morning session on Day 3. The nightwatchman, Kasun Rajitha lasted just one ball and after a sluggish start, skipper Dimuth Karunaratne too fell after a well-made 80. Since then, Angelo Mathews and especially Dhananjaya de Silva have done well to muster up a few important runs and their partnership currently sits at 46 runs. Sri Lanka will need both of them to carry on in the same way in the upcoming session and get closer to the Bangladesh total.
Well, that was dramatic. A long wait to start the final over while the groundsmen were on their toes waiting for the rain. The over starts and there we have hit, the rain pelts down and the umpires call for covers. A bit of a bizarre end to the session. 67 runs were scored in 24.1 overs and Sri Lanka also lost a couple of wickets as they still trail by 155 runs.
Tossed up on leg, this is defended out solidly. Well, the rain gods have arrived and before the over could end and umpires call for Lunch, the players will have to go off.
Shakib Al Hasan to bowl the final over before Lunch as more dark clouds hover over the ground.
Much better line and length this time, on the middle, Dhananjaya de Silva defends this one out.
FOUR! A lucky one for Dhananjaya de Silva this time. Sticks to his line and length, Dhananjaya de Silva tries to block it but gets a thick outside edge, and the ball races past the third man for a boundary. This is the third boundary of the over.
Goes full and on middle, much better from Ebadot Hossain, this is blocked out.
FOUR! Fuller and on off, Dhananjaya de Silva gets low and creams it through covers for a boundary. That was an effortless and brilliant cover drive.
On a length and outside off, this is blocked towards point.
FOUR! That's is a poor delivery. He tries for a yorker but ends up bowling a low full toss, Dhananjaya de Silva uses the pace of the ball and flicks it towards backward square leg for a boundary.
Goes full and on off, Angelo Mathews leans forwards and defends it towards silly point.
Touch fuller and on middle, Angelo Mathews blocks it out solidly.
Taijul Islam just lets out a bit of frustration by throwing the ball back towards the batter. It is not speared in but rather banged into the deck and Angelo Mathews gets caught on the thumb as he looks to save his body. There is an apology from Taijul and the physio is out with the magic spray. Matthews seems okay but his right thumb looks a bit sore and we are good to continue.
Fuller and on middle, Angelo Mathews blocks it towards Taijul Islam. The batter was out of his crease so Taijul Islam tries for a direct hit that hits the glove of Angelo Mathews. Apologies by Taijul Islam. A slight halt in play.
On a length and outside off, Angelo Mathews moves to his leg and cuts it to point.
On a good length and on middle, this is pushed back towards the bowler.