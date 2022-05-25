Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Updates:A 46-run partnership between Angelo Mathews and Dhananjaya De Silva steadied Sri Lanka at Lunch on Day 3 of the second Test against Bangladesh after the hosts picked two early wickets in the first session. Ebadot Hossain got nightwatchman Kasun Rajitha, while veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan sent Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne packing. The latter was a big wicket for Bangladesh, with Karunaratne scoring a hard-fought 80 before falling to Shakib. Sri Lanka went into Lunch on Day 3 at 210/4, trailing Bangladesh by 155 runs. On Day 2, Oshada Fernando scored 57 as the Sri Lanka openers put on a 95-run stand, before he fell to Ebadot Hossain. Shakib then got Kusal Mendis before Ebadot got rid of nightwatchman Rajitha on Day 3. Bangladesh posted a score of 365, with Mushfiqur Rahim (175*) and Litton Das (141) rescuing them from 24/5. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE UPDATES of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Day 3 from the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka