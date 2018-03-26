 
Ball-Tampering Scandal: Steve Smith Not A Hero But He Isn't A Villain Either

Updated: 26 March 2018 22:11 IST

While Steve Smith has rightly been castigated for his action, at least he came forward and owned up.

Steve Smith took over Australia's captaincy in 2015 © AFP

Australia skipper Steve Smith, who is acclaimed as the best batsman the country has produced since the great Donald Bradman, is fighting to save his job and reputation. The 28-year-old sensationally admitted to ball-tampering charges during the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town on Saturday. In what is being termed as the most shameful chapter in Australian cricket, Cameron Bancroft was caught on camera, using yellow sticky tape laden with dirt to alter the condition of the ball. Then, in the most stunning revelation, Smith and Bancroft admitted to cheating in an explosive press conference.

There have been calls for Smith, who took over the captaincy in 2015, to step down or be sacked as Australia skipper after he admitted to being the mastermind of the ball-tampering saga.

The baggy greens garner very little respect from the cricketing world right now and the collective outrage since Smith's extraordinary post-match confession has been staggering.

Since Australian cricket plunged into a crisis, experts and fans have been taking the moral high ground, ignoring the fact that players often try to manipulate the ball to make it do things it wouldn't normally do.

Of course, it doesn't mean that plotting to cheat is justified, but, at its most basic level, Smith's men did what many others, at all levels, have done before.

In 1994, Mike Atherton held onto the England captaincy and avoided suspension even after he was seen using dirt on the ball during a Test against South Africa at Lord's.

Pakistan refused to take the field after tea on day four of the 2006 Test in England following ball-tampering accusations levelled by umpires Darrell Hair and Billy Doctrove.

Then in 2010, Shahid Afridi was caught on cameras trying to bite and chew the seam of the ball. In the most recent incidents, South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis and pacer Vernon Philander were captured on cameras using everything from fingernails to a zipper to mint to help shine the ball.

On all these occasions, the accused players maintained their innocence throughout the hearing but never managed to beat the charges, whereas, Smith and Bancroft came clear and accepted the wrongdoing instantly.

At the time, when the entire world is dancing merrily on the grave of Australian cricket, former captain Michael Clarke, although gutted by the controversy, has urged the fans to forgive Smith and concentrate on restoring the sport's battered reputation.

While former India pacer Ashish Nehra has credited Smith for accepting the mistake.

"This is not the first time something like this has happened. It happened in the past as well, especially in Test cricket. But, I will give credit to Steve Smith who accepted that he has made mistake," Nehra said.

"Smith is someone who has done so well for Australia cricket. Whatever happened has happened. Let's move forward. We are human beings and we make mistakes," he added.

Although there have been extreme reactions from the outraged fans, there are still a few, who stand by Steve Smith - the batsman who hides his genius in plain sight.

Many fans would struggle to find sympathy for Smith but players have attempted to gain an advantage over the years - both covertly or "accidentally on purpose".

Topics : Australia Cricket Team Rajasthan Royals Steven Smith Cricket
Highlights
  • Smith and Bancroft admitted to cheating in an explosive presser
  • Smith's men did what many others have done before
  • There have been extreme reactions from the outraged fans
