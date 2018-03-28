 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

'Lehmann's Driver Did It': Cricket World Stunned After Australia Coach Survives Ball-Tampering Punishment

Updated: 28 March 2018 09:43 IST

Coach Darren Lehmann survived the ball-tampering scandal that has rocked Australian cricket and will remain in charge of the national team.

Coach Darren Lehmann survived the ball-tampering scandal that has rocked Australian cricket. © AFP

Coach Darren Lehmann survived the ball-tampering scandal that has rocked Australian cricket and will remain in charge of the national team. Lehmann took over the coaching reins in 2013 when predecessor Mickey Arthur was sacked and was hailed as a saviour. The Australians have been successful under Lehmann, with a Test record of 30 wins, 19 losses and eight draws under his stewardship. But, fans now accuse the former Australian cricketer of overseeing the ball-tampering scandal has dented the reputation of the famed Baggy Green cap.

The Australian trio of Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft will be sent home in disgrace as Cricket Australia came down heavily on their errant captain, his deputy and young opener for orchestrating a ball tampering conspiracy against South Africa. With Smith leaving South Africa, Tim Paine will captain Australia in the final Test match with reinforcements in middle-order batsman Glenn Maxwell along with openers Joe Burns and Matt Renshaw.

"All three players (Smith, Warner, Bancroft) that have been reported will leave tomorrow. Renshaw, Maxwell and Burns will arrive in South Africa in the next 24 hours," Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland told media on Tuesday.

"Time Paine has been officially appointed captain of the Test team," he added.

Sutherland informed that apart from the trio, no other player in the group had any prior knowledge about the wrongdoing.

"Contrary to inaccurate reports, Darren has not resigned. He had no prior knowledge," confirmed Sutherland.

Just after Sutherland said Lehmann had no prior knowledge of the plot to doctor the ball in the third Test against the Proteas, cricket world started trolling Lehmann on Twitter.

But Australian Broadcasting Corporation senior cricket commentator Jim Maxwell said the coach had to accept some blame for an "arrogant" team culture where some players felt cheating was preferable to losing honourably.

Lehmann played 27 Tests and 117 one-dayers for Australia.

 

Topics : Australia Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Team Darren Lehmann Steven Smith David Warner Cameron Bancroft Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Coach Darren Lehmann survived the ball-tampering scandal
  • Lehmann took over the coaching reins in 2013
  • The Australians have been successful under Lehman
Related Articles
Ball-Tampering Scandal: Tim Paine Appointed Australia
Ball-Tampering Scandal: Tim Paine Appointed Australia's Test Captain
Ball-Tampering Row: Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft To Return Home; Tim Paine Appointed Captain
Ball-Tampering Row: Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft To Return Home; Tim Paine Appointed Captain
Amid Ball-Tampering Saga, Matt Renshaw Named In Australia Squad For 4th Test vs South Africa
Amid Ball-Tampering Saga, Matt Renshaw Named In Australia Squad For 4th Test vs South Africa
Steve Smith, David Warner Face One-Year Bans With Coach Darren Lehmann Set To Resign: Report
Steve Smith, David Warner Face One-Year Bans With Coach Darren Lehmann Set To Resign: Report
Ball-Tampering Scandal: Australia Coach Darren Lehmann Has Questions To Answer, Says Nasser Hussain
Ball-Tampering Scandal: Australia Coach Darren Lehmann Has Questions To Answer, Says Nasser Hussain
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 13 March 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.