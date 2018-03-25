 
Ball-Tampering Scandal: Australia Labelled "Cheats" In Severe Backlash From Fans

Updated: 25 March 2018 09:38 IST

Australia captain Steve Smith and team-mate Cameron Bancroft sensationally admitted to ball-tampering charges during the third Test against South Africa.

Cameron Bancroft has been charged by the International Cricket Council (ICC). © AFP

The Australian cricket team was hit by one of the biggest scandals to hit the sport after Australia opener Cameron Bancroft and skipper Steve Smith admitted to the ball-tampering during the third Test against South Africa at Newlands, Cape Town. Following the admission, Australia came under heavy fire from fans with the cricket team being labelled a "disgrace" and "cheats" by fans on social media. Bancroft has been charged with altering the condition of the ball and faces a possible ban after he was caught on camera during the play on Saturday.

Bancroft was caught on television cameras appearing to rub a yellow object on the ball, and later said: "I was in the wrong place at the wrong time. I want to be here (in the press conference) because I want to be accountable for my actions."

"We had a discussion during the break. On myself I saw an opportunity to use some yellow tape and the granules from the rough patches of the wicket to change the condition of the ball," said opening batsman Bancroft who is playing in his eighth Test.

"It didn't work, the umpires didn't change the ball. We have this yellow tape in our kit. The actual sticky stuff itself is very sticky so I felt it could be used to collect some stuff from the side of the pitch."

Bancroft added he "panicked" when placing the object inside his trousers.

Smith will now face calls for his resignation after admitting that Bancroft did not act alone.

Smith said: "The leadership group knew about it."

However, the skipper said he would not resign and that coach Darren Lehmann was not part of the conspiracy.

(With AFP Inputs)

Highlights
  • Australia face furious backlash from fans
  • Smith, Bancroft admitted to ball-tampering allegations
  • Bancroft has been charged by the ICC
