Ball-Tampering Row: Steve Smith, David Warner Banned For 12 Months By Cricket Australia. Cameron Bancroft Out For 9 Months

Steve Smith and David Warner were on Tuesday banned for 12 months by Cricket Australia following the ball-tampering scandal during the Cape Town Test against South Africa. Smith and Warner have already stepped down from their IPL captaincy roles. Cameron Bancroft was also banned for nine months. Earlier, Smith was slapped with one-match ban by the cricket governing body ICC and was also fined for breaching the code of conduct. His team-mate Cameron Bancroft, who was caught on camera tampering with the ball on the third day of the Newlands Test, also got 75 per cent fine and three demerit points.