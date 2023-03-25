The first ODI between New Zealand and Sri Lanka on Saturday witnessed a bizarre moment. The match at Eden Park, Auckland was won by New Zealand by a big margin but not before it saw a controversial decision being given by the umpire. On the fourth ball of the 18th over of Sri Lanka's innings, Chamika Karunaratne hit a Blair Tickner delivery towards mid-wicket region and tried to go for a double. Given a second run was not possible, Karunaratne tried to return to the non-striker's end but he failed to get there in time.

Ticker dislodged the bails but the bails didn't light up and to everyone's surprise, Karunaratne was given not out by the umpire.

It was later revealed that the bails didn't light up due to dead battery.

Talking about the match, Henry Shipley tore through Sri Lanka's batting line-up as New Zealand romped to a 198-run win in Auckland on Saturday.

Playing just his fourth match for the Black Caps, tall seamer Shipley took 5-31 as the tourists were skittled for 76 at Eden Park, their lowest ODI score against New Zealand and their fifth-lowest ever. Sri Lanka's capitulation in 19.5 overs made it their second shortest innings. The visitors never recovered after slumping to 31-5, with only three batters reaching double figures, including top scorer Angelo Mathews (18).

It comes just two months after Sri Lanka's world-record 317-run loss to India in Thiruvananthapuram -- when they were out for 73.

