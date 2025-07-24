If heroism had a synonymn, Rishabh Pant would be the most apt after what the India wicketkeeper-batter on Thursday. England might have thought it had seen the last of Rishabh Pant in this Test series against India. Pant had other ideas. After retiring early on day one of the fourth test at Old Trafford with a foot injury, Pant returned Thursday, albeit with a limp, and posted a half century as India reached 358 all out. England was 77-0 at tea in reply, with Ben Duckett hitting 43 off 41 balls with seven fours. Zak Crawley was 33 off 44. It was a gutsy display from Pant, who was hurt a day earlier when his showmanship got the better of him, and an attempted reverse sweep off Chris Woakes saw the ball deflect onto his right foot. He lay on the field in pain and had to leave on a cart, with his foot badly swollen.

Reports suggested he'd sustained a fracture and India said he would be replaced by Dhruv Jurel as wicketkeeper for the rest of the match. But he was back at the crease after the visitors lost two wickets in the opening session.

Walking slowly and uncomfortably, Pant was cheered as he came out to replace Shardul Thakur (41).

He resumed on 37 and went on to reach 54 before being bowled by Jofra Archer, who sent the stumps crashing with India on 349-9. Between those two scores, Pant displayed extreme grit. He was target on the toe by Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer too. In fact, in one of the overs, Archer almost struck Pant on the toe, and the next ball he was hit for a boundary.

England captain Ben Stokes made it five wickets in the first innings as the hosts took control after lunch, removing Washington Sundar (27) and Anshul Kamboj (0).

When Pant went, it was only a matter of time before the innings was wrapped up, with Jasprit Bumrah (4) caught by Jamie Smith off Archer, who ended the innings with three wickets.

England leads the five-match series 2-1.

