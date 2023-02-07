The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are travelling on two parallel roads, with both wanting different outcomes from the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 saga. While the BCCI wants the tournament to be held at a neutral venue so that the Indian team can participate in it, the PCB is hell-bent on hosting the entire tournament in Pakistan. Amid this standoff, former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razza has taken a rather surprising stand.

"Cricket ke liye bada accha hai, promotion of cricket ke liye bada accha hai. kaafi saal ho gye hain India aur Pakistan ke matches nahi hue. Hamein ICC ke tournament me in hi ye matches dekhne ko milte hain. Agar ye venue change hua hai, best option hai. Ismein, unko (PCB) ko maan lena chahiye. Ye cricket aur cricketers ke liye bada accha haiCricket ke liye bada accha hai, promotion of cricket ke liye bada accha hai. kaafi saal ho gye hain India aur Pakistan ke matches nahi hue. Hamein ICC ke tournament me in hi ye matches dekhne ko milte hain. Agar ye venue change hua hai, best option hai. Ismein, unko (PCB) ko maan lena chahiye. Ye cricket aur cricketers ke liye bada accha hai. (It's good for cricket. And for cricket promotion. India-Pakistan games only happen in ICC tournaments. If Asia Cup has been shifted to Dubai, then it's the best option. It's good for cricket and cricketers)," Razzaq told Geo Super, striking a pragmatic tone.

When asked if India should be barred from hosting international tournaments because of their refusal to travel to Pakistan, Razzaq wasn't in agreement.

"It doesn't happen like this. This has been on for years. If the two boards sit across the table and chat, it would be great. Both boards should solve this issue," he said.

Earlier, Pakistan legend Javed Miandad had suggested that the Indian team should be removed by the ICC for their refusal to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup.

"I have always been saying, if India doesn't want to come, we don't care. They can go to hell. We are getting our cricket. It's ICC's job to control such things, else there's no point of having a governing body. ICC should have one rule for every country. If such teams don't come, no matter how strong they are, you should remove them," Miandad had said on Geo TV.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has moved the decision of Asia Cup hosting rights to March. In all likeliness, UAE would host the tournament, be it partially or fully, with PCB being the organisers.

Featured Video Of The Day

What Made Sania Mirza Cry?