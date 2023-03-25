India batter Shreyas Iyer is all set to miss the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to a recurruing lower back issue, which may require surgery. Reports, however, have suggested that Iyer is yet to take a call on having a surgery despite it being recommended by the National Cricket Academy (NCA). While his franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are monitoring his progress, Iyer is more concerned about his participation in the World Test Championship (WTC) final and the World Cup.

Reports have suggested that Iyer might miss the marquee events if decides to go for surgery as it will increase his rehab time to atleast three months.

Reacting to Iyer's injury news, former India all-rounder Ajay Jadeja was shocked that batter nowadays have developed back issues, which wasn't a case during his playing days.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Jadeja also shared the reason behind the same.

"For three months? This is also something new I am hearing. Injuries happen all the time but back surgery for a batter? This is something I have never heard before. Even batsmen are having back surgeries? Yeh toh khel se ird gird ko cheezein judi huyi hai uspe thoda dhyaan dena padega. Yeh jo loha utha raha hai, faeda toh ho raha hai uska (This is all because of the things happening in and around the game. Weightlifting has its advantages), but we get to see the other side as well. Hope he gets well," he said.

The new season of IPL kicks off in a week's time and KKR are yet to confirm whether Iyer will take part in the tournament or not.

However, his participation in the initial phase seems highly unlikely.