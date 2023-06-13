Pakistan skipper Babar Azam tops the list ahead of Virat Kohli and Steve Smith with the highest batting average at the number four batting spot in the Test format after playing a minimum number of 15 innings. Babar has a phenomenal average of 69.10 after playing 20 innings. During this period he has struck 8 half-centuries and four tons. The former Australian skipper Steve Smith holds the second position with an average of 55.40 in 30 innings. He has scored 6 half-centuries and four hundred with his impeccable batting style.

The experienced English batter Joe Root is just behind Smith with an average of 54.20 after playing 34 innings. Root displayed his prowess in the longest format of cricket with 6 half-centuries and 6 hundred.

The number four spot is held by the veteran Sri Lankan batter Angelo Matthews with an average of 48.40 in 16 innings. In his last 16 innings, Matthews has scored two half-centuries and two centurion knocks with his bat.

Finally at number five is India's stalwart batter Virat Kohli who has a batting average of 34.65 in 27 innings. He has produced three half-centuries and a single centurion knock from his bat during this period.

Last month Pakistan's ace batter revealed his future plans and revealed his intention to lift the World Cup as the captain of the team.

"Being the captain of a World Cup-winning side would be sweet," Babar said as quoted by ICC.

With World Cup in his sights, Babar will also feature in the Lanka Premier League for Colombo Strikers.

The Strikers have already brought together Pakistan captain Babar Azam, highly talented Pakistan speedster Naseem Shah and Sri Lankan T20 stars Matheesha Pathirana and Chamika Karunaratne for the LPL 2023, as per a press release from Colombo Strikers.

"The auction is the most important aspect in any franchise cricket tournament. We have spoken about the kind of players we need and we'll definitely look to form the strongest side in the tournament," said Azam as quoted by a press release from Colombo Strikers.

