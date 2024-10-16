Babar Azam's removal from Pakistan's Test squad for the second match against England sent shockwaves across the cricketing fraternity. The superstar batter paid the price of a string of inconsistent performances as the newly constituted Pakistan Cricket Board national selection committee sprung into action. Pakistan great Ramiz Raja, however, isn't impressed with the selectors' decision, calling it a' knee jerk reaction'. For Ramiz, Babar's absence from the team makes no sense as he isn't just an important player for the team but also a brand which brings Pakistan cricket money.

"I think it was a knee-jerk reaction [by the] new selectors. The general opinion was that he needed rest and he was taken out of the squad completely," Ramiz said in a chat on Sky Cricket.

"We need to understand that he sells cricket for Pakistan. There's always this debate that is happening right now in Pakistan - whether there's going to be another failure for Babar Azam or whether he's going to make a comeback. And that keeps things interesting," he added.

Babar isn't the only Pakistan star who was dropped, with Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah also suffering the same fate. In the trio's absence, Ramiz feels Pakistan's XI against England for the second Test doesn't even have a 'sellable commodity', which isn't a good thing from the sponsorship perspective.

"Right now, I don't see any sellable commodity in this Pakistan team ... sponsors are a little wary as well because a) Pakistan have been on the losing sequence and b) There are no real superstars playing in this Test match now."

At the time of toss in the second Test, Pakistan skipper Shan Masood also spoke about the three star players' absence, admitting that certain matters are beyond his control.

"I think firstly playing a Test match for Pakistan is a huge opportunity for anyone who wants to be a cricketer so we're all excited and there's some rejuvenated energy in the camp," Shan Masood said.

"There's stuff we can't control but we can control what we do on the field," he said on the team selection. We're very positive about this. We're happy the spinners have some conditions were we can show we have some decent spinners," he added.