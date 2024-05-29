Pakistan captain Babar Azam stood by to click pictures with a hoard of fans in Cardiff, despite initially being unimpressed at the sudden crowd that had surrounded him. In a video that went viral over social media, Babar - dressed in a casual cream-coloured outfit - has been captured addressing some of the fans to not surround and film him on the street. However, Babar eventually offered to click selfies with the fans. Security officials were also present near Babar to control the situation.

Babar Azam is presently leading the Pakistan team on a four-match T20I tour to England. Pakistan are in Cardiff for the third T20I on May 28. After the first game was abandoned due to rain, the men in green lost the second match by 23 runs.

This is a complete video. It's funny how people like him with these many followers can set Babar for hatred. For others, I would like to say it's always better to wait for a complete story before forming your opinions. https://t.co/2YiFj5mc7i pic.twitter.com/1uCr83I8xx — Cricket Nerd (@goodmen761) May 28, 2024

The fan-following for Babar comes as no surprise after he was reinstated as Pakistan's white-ball captain ahead of the T20 World Cup. Babar took back captaincy responsibilities from Shaheen Shah Afridi, under whom Pakistan lost four of their five games. It is important to remember that Pakistan are being coached by former India head coach Gary Kirsten, who won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup with the men in blue.

The series against England is part of both nations' preparations ahead of the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which gets underway on June 2. Pakistan's first match is against hosts United States on June 6.

Babar will be hoping to improve on his 26-ball 32 from the second game. He was trapped LBW by Moeen Ali. Fakhar Zaman top-scored with a 21-ball blitz of 45 runs. Shaheen Afridi led the wickets' column, picking up three. However, the left-arm seamer did come under criticism from former Pakistan selector Ramiz Raja.

"He (Shaheen) needs to develop the length ball and change of pace, especially when he is not getting much from the pitch. If he bowls at full length when the ball isn't swinging, he will go for runs" Ramiz Raja said on his YouTube channel.