Pakistan captain Babar Azam won a lot of hearts after he tweeted his support for Virat Kohli, who is going through a lean patch. Kohli was dismissed for 16 in the second ODI against England and soon after, Babar put out a tweet, saying "this too shall pass". As soon as the tweet was made public, fans started praising Babar for supporting Kohli. On the eve of the first Test against Sri Lanka, Babar addressed a press conference and he was asked about his tweet on Kohli.

"As a player myself, I know you can go through such a phase (out of form) and I also know what a player goes through in such a phase. In those times, you need support. I just tweeted thinking that it will give just some support. He is one of the best players," Babar said during a press conference.

"He is playing a lot of cricket and he knows how to come out of these situations. It takes time, if you back players, it will be really good," he added.

Babar and Kohli are viewed as two of the best batters presently and fans keep on comparing on who has the better cover-drive between the two stars. In the second ODI against England, Kohli had chased a wide delivery outside off-stump, and Jos Buttler completed an easy catch.

Kohli's last international ton had come in 2019 and after that, the three-figure mark has eluded him. The batter had failed to get going in the Edgbaston Test and then the two T20Is against England.

Kohli will not be a part of India's squad for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against West Indies, beginning July 22. News agency PTI had reported that Kohli has been rested for the series.

Talking about the second ODI between India and England, the former was unable to chase 247 and the side was bundled out for 146, losing the match by 100 runs. Reece Topley took a six-wicket haul for the hosts.