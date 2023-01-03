Babar Azam on Tuesday became associated with an unwanted record as he got run out for the sixth time in Tests. Since he made his debut in 2016, no other Pakistan batter has been run out so many times. His latest run out happened in the third session on Day 2 of the second Test against New Zealand in Karachi. Imam-ul-Haq took two runs off Michael Bracewell as he called Babar for a third run but then stopped running. It led to both the Pakistan batters ending on the same side of the crease with Bracewell knocking off the bails at the non-striker's end. Imam could be seen giving a piece of his mind after the run out as Pakistan lost their third wicket for 99 runs. Babar was batting on 24 at that point of time.

Earlier, Pakistan lost opener Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood Tuesday after a chaotic start to their innings before reaching 62-2 at tea on the second day of the second Test against New Zealand in Karachi. New Zealand's tail-enders had lifted their team to a handy 449 runs.

The two-match series is tied after the first Test, also in Karachi, ended in a draw. Shafique was the first Pakistan wicket to fall when he pulled pacer Matt Henry's short delivery straight to the hands of Ajaz Patel for 19. Shan Masood continued his miserable form, cutting spinner Patel to point fielder Devon Conway on 20.

Henry and Patel had combined earlier to lift New Zealand from 345-9 with an invaluable 104 runs for the 10th wicket. Henry smashed eight boundaries and two sixes in his career-best 68 not out, improving his previous high against Australia at Christchurch in 2016 by six runs.

Patel also bettered his previous Test-best of 20 -- against England last year -- by scoring 35 before he was the last wicket to fall, caught off spinner Abrar Ahmed. Naseem took the day's first wicket when he bowled Ish Sodhi for 11 with a ball that cut through sharply.

Blundell, who was 30 overnight, reached his fifty with a boundary and a single off Abrar Ahmed. He hit six boundaries in his 51 before being bowled by Ahmed. The spinner then had Tim Southee stumped for ten, before Henry and Patel prolonged the innings, helping New Zealand cross the 400-mark.

Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers with 4-149 while Naseem Shah (3-71) and Agha Salman (3-75) were the other successful bowlers.

With AFP inputs

