Cricket Australia revealed their World Test Championship (WTC) Team of the Tournament and it included just three Indians. The list had Babar Azam over India star Virat Kohli while the upcoming superstar Shubman Gill failed to secure a spot. The spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were the preferred slow-bowling options in the side while Rishabh Pant was selected as the wicket-keeper considering his heroics against Australia. While Pant has been ruled out of his injuries, Jadeja and Ashwin are in the running to play for India in the WTC Final against Australia at the Oval.

The team had Usman Khawaja and Sri Lanka batter Dimuth Karunaratne as the opening partnership with Babar Azam coming in at No 3. Babar had stellar numbers between 2021 and 2023 with more than 1500 runs in 14 matches. While Joe Root was the top-scorer with 1915 runs in 22 matches and even Pujara had good knocks, the Pakistan cricket team skipper was preferred in that position.

However, Root did find a place in the team at the No 4 batter and he was followed by the explosive Travis Head from Australia. Head was instrumental in Australia's success and his brand of aggressive batting provided a much-needed variety to their attack.

Pant, Jadeja and Ashwin complete the wicket-keeping and spin-bowlers quota in the side.

When it comes to the fast bowlers, Pat Cummins was picked as the skipper while England veteran James Anderson and South Africa star Kagiso Rabada joined him the star-studded line-up.

Advertisement

Cricket Australia's WTC Team of the Tournament:Usman Khawaja, Dimuth Karunaratne, Babar Azam, Joe Root, Travis Head, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Pat Cummins (C), Jimmy Anderson, Kagiso Rabada.