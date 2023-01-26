Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Thursday claimed the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year Award for a second consecutive year. After winning the award. Babar, who had a stunning year with the bat in 2021, scored 679 runs from nine matches at an average of 84.87 with three centuries in 2022. Babar is also the top-ranked batter in the ODI rankings, a title that he has held firmly onto since July 2021. Notably, under his leadership, Pakistan lost just one ODI in 2022.

"There were match-winning knocks, spell-binding stroke-play and memorable moments from a personal perspective and his team in 2022 as Pakistan skipper Babar Azam claimed the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year Award for a second consecutive year," the ICC said in a statement.

For the second year in a row, the Pakistan star has taken home the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year Award #ICCAwards — ICC (@ICC) January 26, 2023

Earlier this week, Babar was named captain of the ICC Men's ODI Team of the year.

The further includes players like Australia's Travis Head, West Indies's Shai Hope, India's Shreyas Iyer and New Zealand's Tom Latham.

Iyer was India's top-scoring batter in the format last year, aggregating 724 runs at an average of 55.69 in 17 games.

It was a proud moment for Zimbabwe as their marquee all-rounder Sikandar Raza also made the cut. Raza aggregated 645 runs at an average of 49.61 and a strike rate of 87.16, including two fifties and three centuries.

Raza contributed with the ball too, scalping eight wickets while giving away runs at around 5 per over.

Further in the list came Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz who was one of the most consistent all-rounders in ODI cricket last year.

He picked up a total of 24 wickets in 15 games for the Bangla Tigers at an average of 28.20 with a best performance being 4/29. With the bat, Mehidy scored 330 runs at a stunning average of 66, with one century and one fifty.

West Indies' Alzarri Joseph, India's Mohammed Siraj, New Zealand's Trent Boult and Australia's Adam Zampa completed the list.

Siraj played 15 matches and picked up 24 wickets. His wickets came at an economy of 4.62.

ICC ODI Team of the Year 2022: Babar Azam, Travis Head, Shai Hope, Shreyas Iyer, Tom Latham, Sikandar Raza, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Siraj, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa

