Pakistan captain Babar Azam was brutally criticised on social media after his flop show on Day 4 of the second Test against England at Lord's on Sunday. Chasing an improbable target of 389, Babar walked out to bat after the dismissals of Azan Awais and Abdullah Shafique in the morning session. However, Babar, who was dismissed for eight in the first innings, failed to offer any resistance with the bat as Jofra Archer exposed his defence with a vicious short ball.

Attempting to pull the delivery, Babar only managed a top edge, with the ball brushing his helmet before ballooning to Jordan Cox at third slip for a simple catch. The bizarre dismissal brought a disappointing end to his innings.

Babar Azam clueless against Archer and is gone for 6 pic.twitter.com/R13DOCOs5b — PctMedia (@PctMediaa) August 30, 2026

Pakistan were reeling at 94/3 before rain interrupted proceedings in the second session. Saud Shakeel and Shan Masood were unbeaten on 53 and 20 at the crease.

Pakistan was 14-3 but effectively four down as Imam-ul-Haq hasn't played since he tore his left calf in the field on the first day. Hobbling with the calf heavily strapped and a doctor nearby, Imam took throwdowns on the field on Sunday morning but no reappearance was suggested.

Shakeel and Masood got relief when Robinson and Archer finished their spells and took fighting runs from Josh Tongue and Gus Atkinson.

Robinson had 2-13 from seven overs and Archer 1-13 from five. Robinson's brief but outstanding summer so far has netted 21 wickets in three tests at an average of 8.3.

The first hour was much happier for Pakistan, particularly for 36-year-old Mohammad Abbas, who made the Lord's honors board for the first time with a five-for.

Abbas, resuming the day on 3-48, removed Dan Lawrence, England's innings high-scorer with 54, and Robinson to a sharp catch at the stumps by Mohammad Rizwan and punched the air and bowed on the grass.

He returned to the boundary to a standing ovation from local fans familiar with his rhythmic, nagging and successful medium pace during seven seasons in the England County Championship.

Abbas was denied a match haul of 10 wickets when Tongue was run out by a great throw from Babar from mid-off. But Abbas, with 5-57, held the match ball as he walked off to applause for taking 9-130 in the game. Those were the second-best bowling figures for Pakistan at the famed venue after Yasir Shah's 10-141 in 2016.

(With AFP Inputs)

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