India's Schedule At Asian Games, 22nd September 2026: India will look to add to its medal tally on Day 3 of the Asian Games 2026, with six medals currently in the bag. The focus shifts back to cricket, Wushu, and shooting. The Indian women's cricket team will take on Sri Lanka in the gold-medal match, while Wushu players Roshibina Devi (women's 60kg) and Aryan (men's 54kg) are one win away from assuring a medal each in their respective events. In shooting, the Air Rifle Mixed Team event will enter the qualification round, with the final later in the day, subject to qualification. India will also compete for medals in fencing and karate.

India's schedule for Asian Games on September 22 (All timings in IST) -

Badminton

06:00 AM - Women's Team Quarter-final vs Japan (PV Sindhu, Unnati Hooda, Devika Sihag, Tanvi Sharma, etc.)

11:30 AM - Men's Team Quarter-final vs Japan (Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty, Kidambi Srikanth, Satwik-Chirag)

Cricket

10:30 AM - Women's Final vs Sri Lanka

Wushu

06:29 AM - Hanjabam Langlentombi Devi - Women's Nanquan & Nandao Final

02:30 PM onwards - Roshibina Devi - Women's Sanda 60kg Quarter-final

02:30 PM onwards - Aryan - Men's Sanda 56kg Quarter-final

Hockey

03:30 PM - Men's Team vs Sri Lanka - Pool A Match

Kabaddi

07:15 AM - Men's Team vs South Korea - Group A Match

Table Tennis

06:30 AM - Women's Team Round of 16 vs Thailand

09:00 AM onwards - Men's Team Round of 16 (Opponent TBC)

Shooting

06:15 AM - 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification (Parth Mane / Elavenil Valarivan)

06:30 AM - Skeet Men's & Women's Qualification (Day 2) (Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan)

08:25 AM - Air Rifle Mixed Team Final (Subject to qualification)

Boxing

08:30 AM onwards - Sakshi vs Aira Villegas (Philippines) - Women's 51kg Round of 32

01:30 PM onwards - Jadumani Singh Mandengbam vs Thapa Chandra Bahadur (Nepal) - Men's 55kg Round of 32

Karate

07:35 AM - Chetan Bhatt (-84kg) Semi-final

07:50 AM - Bronze Medal Bout (if required)

09:20 AM - Alisha (-55kg) Round of 16

09:40 AM - Quarter-final (if qualified)

09:55 AM - Semi-final (if qualified)

10:15 AM - Repechage (if required)

10:35 AM - Bronze Medal Bout (if required)

12:50 PM - Final (if qualified)

Swimming

07:29 AM - Aryan Nehra - Men's 1500m Final B

08:05 AM - Men's 4x100m - Medley Relay Heat

02:55 PM - Men's 4x100m Medley Relay Final (subject to qualification)

Fencing

06:30 AM onwards - Men's Foil Individual Pool Bouts - Sanasam Hemash Singh

08:15 AM onwards - Women's Epee Individual Pool Bouts - Mitva Chaudhari, Taniksha Khatri

Knockout rounds begin from 10:00 AM onwards, with medal bouts scheduled around 3:10 PM-3:30 PM (subject to qualification).

Esports (eFootball)

05:30 AM - India vs Uzbekistan - Group F Match 1

02:00 PM - India vs Mongolia - Group F Match 3

Soft Tennis

05:30 AM - Aadhya Tiwari vs Alisha Ziegler (Thailand) - Women's Singles

07:00 AM - Jay Meena vs Hussain Arain (Pakistan) - Men's Singles

09:30 AM - Aryan Thakur vs Bold-Erdene Altangerel (Mongolia) - Men's Singles

10:30 AM - Aadhya Tiwari vs Kainaat Shallwani (Pakistan) - Women's Singles

12:00 PM - Aryan Thakur vs Po-Yi Chen (Chinese Taipei) - Men's Singles

Equestrian

05:45 AM - Eventing Team & Individual (Dressage) Day 1 - Ashish Limaye, Fouaad Mirza, Arjan Nagra

12:00 PM - Eventing Team & Individual (Show Jumping) Day 1

Artistic Gymnastics

10:30 AM - Pranati Nayak - Women's Vault Qualification

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