India's Schedule At Asian Games, 22nd September 2026: Indian Women's Cricket Team Chases Gold, Wushu Players In Focus
India's Schedule At Asian Games, 22nd September 2026: India will look to add to its medal tally on Day 3 of the Asian Games 2026, with six medals currently in the bag. The focus shifts back to cricket, Wushu, and shooting.
India's Schedule At Asian Games, 22nd September 2026: India will look to add to its medal tally on Day 3 of the Asian Games 2026, with six medals currently in the bag. The focus shifts back to cricket, Wushu, and shooting. The Indian women's cricket team will take on Sri Lanka in the gold-medal match, while Wushu players Roshibina Devi (women's 60kg) and Aryan (men's 54kg) are one win away from assuring a medal each in their respective events. In shooting, the Air Rifle Mixed Team event will enter the qualification round, with the final later in the day, subject to qualification. India will also compete for medals in fencing and karate.
India's schedule for Asian Games on September 22 (All timings in IST) -
Badminton
06:00 AM - Women's Team Quarter-final vs Japan (PV Sindhu, Unnati Hooda, Devika Sihag, Tanvi Sharma, etc.)
11:30 AM - Men's Team Quarter-final vs Japan (Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty, Kidambi Srikanth, Satwik-Chirag)
Cricket
10:30 AM - Women's Final vs Sri Lanka
Wushu
06:29 AM - Hanjabam Langlentombi Devi - Women's Nanquan & Nandao Final
02:30 PM onwards - Roshibina Devi - Women's Sanda 60kg Quarter-final
02:30 PM onwards - Aryan - Men's Sanda 56kg Quarter-final
Hockey
03:30 PM - Men's Team vs Sri Lanka - Pool A Match
Kabaddi
07:15 AM - Men's Team vs South Korea - Group A Match
Table Tennis
06:30 AM - Women's Team Round of 16 vs Thailand
09:00 AM onwards - Men's Team Round of 16 (Opponent TBC)
Shooting
06:15 AM - 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification (Parth Mane / Elavenil Valarivan)
06:30 AM - Skeet Men's & Women's Qualification (Day 2) (Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan)
08:25 AM - Air Rifle Mixed Team Final (Subject to qualification)
Boxing
08:30 AM onwards - Sakshi vs Aira Villegas (Philippines) - Women's 51kg Round of 32
01:30 PM onwards - Jadumani Singh Mandengbam vs Thapa Chandra Bahadur (Nepal) - Men's 55kg Round of 32
Karate
07:35 AM - Chetan Bhatt (-84kg) Semi-final
07:50 AM - Bronze Medal Bout (if required)
09:20 AM - Alisha (-55kg) Round of 16
09:40 AM - Quarter-final (if qualified)
09:55 AM - Semi-final (if qualified)
10:15 AM - Repechage (if required)
10:35 AM - Bronze Medal Bout (if required)
12:50 PM - Final (if qualified)
Swimming
07:29 AM - Aryan Nehra - Men's 1500m Final B
08:05 AM - Men's 4x100m - Medley Relay Heat
02:55 PM - Men's 4x100m Medley Relay Final (subject to qualification)
Fencing
06:30 AM onwards - Men's Foil Individual Pool Bouts - Sanasam Hemash Singh
08:15 AM onwards - Women's Epee Individual Pool Bouts - Mitva Chaudhari, Taniksha Khatri
Knockout rounds begin from 10:00 AM onwards, with medal bouts scheduled around 3:10 PM-3:30 PM (subject to qualification).
Esports (eFootball)
05:30 AM - India vs Uzbekistan - Group F Match 1
02:00 PM - India vs Mongolia - Group F Match 3
Soft Tennis
05:30 AM - Aadhya Tiwari vs Alisha Ziegler (Thailand) - Women's Singles
07:00 AM - Jay Meena vs Hussain Arain (Pakistan) - Men's Singles
09:30 AM - Aryan Thakur vs Bold-Erdene Altangerel (Mongolia) - Men's Singles
10:30 AM - Aadhya Tiwari vs Kainaat Shallwani (Pakistan) - Women's Singles
12:00 PM - Aryan Thakur vs Po-Yi Chen (Chinese Taipei) - Men's Singles
Equestrian
05:45 AM - Eventing Team & Individual (Dressage) Day 1 - Ashish Limaye, Fouaad Mirza, Arjan Nagra
12:00 PM - Eventing Team & Individual (Show Jumping) Day 1
Artistic Gymnastics
10:30 AM - Pranati Nayak - Women's Vault Qualification