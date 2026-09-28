Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to India's Asian Games medallists on Monday, commending their performances and wishing them continued success. PM Modi congratulated Parul Chaudhary for winning bronze in the women's 5000m, describing her success as inspiring for budding athletes. "Congratulations to Parul Chaudhary on winning bronze in the Women's 5000m at the Asian Games. Her success is very inspiring for budding athletes. All the best to her for the endeavours ahead," PM Modi wrote on 'X'.

PM Modi lauded javelin throwers Yashvir and Rohit for producing a double podium finish. Yashvir won silver with a personal best of 85.72m, while Rohit claimed bronze with 84.35m.

"Two Indian javelin throwers on the Asian Games podium!" PM Modi wrote.

Two Indian javelin throwers on the Asian Games podium!



Congratulations to Yashvir Singh on winning the Silver with a personal best and to Rohit Yadav on bringing home the Bronze.



A wonderful result for both athletes and for Indian athletics. Best wishes to them for the... pic.twitter.com/f1Z1fruWFc — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 28, 2026

"Congratulations to Yashvir Singh on winning the Silver with a personal best and to Rohit Yadav on bringing home the Bronze.

"A wonderful result for both athletes and for Indian athletics. Best wishes to them for the endeavours ahead."

The Prime Minister congratulated Vithya Ramraj after she broke the national record and won bronze in women's 400m hurdles.

Indeed a great run by Vithya Ramraj! She has won the Bronze in the Women's 400m hurdles at the Asian Games. Congratulations to Vithya. May she keep scaling new heights of success in the times to come: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 28, 2026

The prime minister also congratulated Pinkcy Balhara on winning bronze in the women's 78kg kurash event, praising her "grit and resolve" and wishing her further success.

"Congrats to Pinkcy Balhara on securing the Bronze Medal in the Women's 78kg Kurash Asian Games event. She displayed tremendous grit and resolve throughout. May she continue to scale new heights and bring further laurels in the times to come," he said.

Shooter Esha Singh was another athlete to receive PM Modi's praise after securing silver in the women's 25m pistol individual event. The prime minister hailed her precision and composure.

"Congratulations to @singhesha10 on winning the Silver Medal in the Women's 25m Pistol Individual event at the Asian Games 2026. With a great score, Esha showed immense precision and composure. Best wishes to her for many more successes ahead," PM Modi wrote.

Esha, who had missed out on qualification for the individual 10m air pistol event earlier in the Games, returned to the podium in the 25m pistol competition.

PM Modi also congratulated Sreeshankar after the long jumper added another Asian Games medal to his collection. The 27-year-old from Palakkad won silver with an effort of 8.07m.

Sreeshankar had also won silver at the Hangzhou Asian Games and this year's Commonwealth Games.

"Another Asian Games medal for Murali Sreeshankar! His leap earned him a place on the Men's Long Jump podium. Congratulations to him. Wishing him many more successes ahead.

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday congratulated the Indian medal winners on Day 9 of the ongoing Asian Games at Aichi-Nagoya in Japan.

In a post on X, President Murmu congratulated Parul Chaudhary on winning the bronze in the women's 5,000m, her second medal at the ongoing Games after her bronze-winning effort in the 3,000m steeplechase on Sunday.

“Hearty congratulations to Parul Chaudhary on winning the bronze medal in the women's 5000 metres at the Asian Games 2026. Two medals in two days at the Games is a remarkable achievement. May this memorable double inspire you to reach even greater heights in your sporting journey,” the President said.

Chaudhary, the 31-year-old athlete from Uttar Pradesh who won gold at Hangzhou in 2023, clocked 15:14.61 to finish third behind gold medallist Winfred Yavi of Bahrain and silver medallist Nozomi Tanaka of Japan on Monday.

Hearty congratulations to Parul Chaudhary on winning the Bronze Medal in the Women's 5000 Metres at the Asian Games 2026. Two medals in two days at the Games is a remarkable achievement. May this memorable double inspire you to reach even greater heights in your sporting journey. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 28, 2026

In another post, President Murmu extended her heartiest congratulations to Gulveer Singh on winning the silver in the men's 1,500m event on Monday.

“Securing a personal best in the event makes this achievement all the more commendable. Coming after your silver medal in the 10,000 metres, this is another fine performance on the track at these Games. My best wishes for many more laurels in the years ahead,” she said.

Gulveer clocked 3:36.72 to finish second behind Japan's Kazuto Iizawa, adding to his second-place finish in the men's 10,000m.

The President also congratulated Vithya Ramraj on winning the bronze in the women's 400m hurdles.

“With a personal best and new national record, your outstanding performance has added another proud achievement to India's athletics journey. Your record-setting performance will inspire the younger generation to aim higher and pursue excellence,” the President said.

I extend my heartiest congratulations to Esha Singh on winning the Silver Medal in the Women's 25m Pistol event at the Asian Games 2026. Your exceptional performance has reflected great skill, precision and consistency. This medal is a proud addition to your sporting journey. My... — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 28, 2026

“I extend my heartiest congratulations to Esha Singh on winning the silver medal in the women's 25m pistol event. Your exceptional performance has reflected great skill, precision and consistency. This medal is a proud addition to your sporting journey. My best wishes for many more laurels,” President Murmu said in a separate post.

Esha, 21, competed in five shoot-offs, two in the gold clash, before eventually settling for silver, missing the gold by a solitary shot against China's Jiaruixuan Xiao.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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