Vithya Ramraj and Parul Chaudhary have been among India's most successful performers at the ongoing Asian Games 2026. Vithya won silver in the mixed 4x400m relay and bronze in the women's 400m hurdles, while Parul bagged bronze in both the women's 3000m steeplechase and the women's 5000m. Vithya also broke PT Usha's national record in the 400m hurdles, completing it in just 54.75 seconds. She has five Asian Games medals to her name now. Parul, on the other hand, has won four Asiad medals in her career.

"I am so happy today. I won two medals and also set a personal best and a national record. I am extremely happy. Thanks to AFI, TOPS, my state government, Indian Railways and especially JSW for their support. Because of all of them, I was able to achieve this today. Thank you."Vithya said following her bronze in the Women's 400m Hurdles.

Following her bronze medal win in the 5000m Parul Chaudhary said.

“I'm feeling really good and happy with the double bronze. I also achieved a personal best in the 1500m yesterday, which I had been thinking about for a long time. I'm very happy to win another medal today. Overall, it has been a good two days for me. I want to thank everyone who has prayed for me and supported me.”

Parul also reacted to her bronze in the women's 3000m steeplechase:

“I'm feeling really good. I also hit a personal best today of 9:08 that I have been working hard towardsI could have done better but I also hit a personal best in 15,000m yesterday so I'm happy. Institutions like IIS are important for athletes, they make sure we have everything we need and I'm extremely happy right now” said Parul.

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