Asian Games 2026 Day 10 LIVE Updates, India in action: India's medal tally at Asian Games 2026 could rise to 50 on Day 10, Tuesday, in Aichi-Nagoya. With 45 medals in the bag, India are top five among most medals won, but find themselves way lower in the medal table due to just four golds. Medal opportunities will arrive in trap shooting early in the day, with the men's and women's qualification and final set to take place. It is also the final day of athletics events in this edition, and the likes of Gulveer Singh, Avinash Sable, Gurindervir Singh, Animesh Kujur and Harita Bhadra will be at the forefront of India's medal ambitions. Boxers Parveen, Ankush Panghal and Narender will compete in their respective semi-finals, hoping to assure the nation of three more silvers at least. (Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally)

Asian Games 2026, September 29 Results:

Archery: Dhiraj Bommadevara sweeps pas Philippines' Girvin Garcia 6-0 in Men's Recurve Individual Round of 32.

Archery: Neeraj Chauhan defeats Indonesia's Riau Ega Agata Salsabilla 6-4, qualifying for Men's Individual Recurve Round of 16.

Surfing: Kishore Kumar Anbarasu bow out with a score of 5.37 (3.00 and 2.37) against Toby Espejon of the Philippines (8.53).

India at Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, straight from Aichi-Nagoya: