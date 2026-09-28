 Asian Games 2026 Day 10 LIVE Updates: Shooters Put India In Gold Medal Position, Boxers Eye Final Berths | Asian Games News
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Asian Games 2026 19 Sep 26 to 04 Oct 26
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Asian Games 2026 Day 10 LIVE Updates, India in action: India's medal tally at Asian Games 2026 could rise to 50 on Day 10, Tuesday, in Aichi-Nagoya. With 45 medals in the bag, India are top five among most medals won, but find themselves way lower in the medal table due to just four golds. Medal opportunities will arrive in trap shooting early in the day, with the men's and women's qualification and final set to take place. It is also the final day of athletics events in this edition, and the likes of Gulveer Singh, Avinash Sable, Gurindervir Singh, Animesh Kujur and Harita Bhadra will be at the forefront of India's medal ambitions. Boxers Parveen, Ankush Panghal and Narender will compete in their respective semi-finals, hoping to assure the nation of three more silvers at least. (Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally)

Asian Games 2026, September 29 Results:

Archery: Dhiraj Bommadevara sweeps pas Philippines' Girvin Garcia 6-0 in Men's Recurve Individual Round of 32.

Archery: Neeraj Chauhan defeats Indonesia's Riau Ega Agata Salsabilla 6-4, qualifying for Men's Individual Recurve Round of 16.

Surfing: Kishore Kumar Anbarasu bow out with a score of 5.37 (3.00 and 2.37) against Toby Espejon of the Philippines (8.53).

India at Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, straight from Aichi-Nagoya:

Sep 29, 2026 06:23 (IST)
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Asian Games LIVE: Vipin Kumar In Men's 66kg Kurash Round Of 16

Starting the first medal event of the day is India's Vipin Kumar in the men's 66kg round 16. He will subsequently feature in the quarterfinals, semifinal, and final today. A progression to the semifinal would assure Vipin at least a bronze medal. 

Sep 29, 2026 06:12 (IST)
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Asian Games 2026 LIVE, Day 10: Men's Recurve Individual Round Of 32

Top seed Dhiraj Bommadevara sails smoothly into the Round of 16 with a dominant 6-0 straight-sets victory over the Philippines' Girvin Garcia. Dhiraj wrapped up the match in just nine shots, impressively landing six 10s along the way. He will next take on Chinese Taipei's Cheng Hsiang-Hui.

Meanwhile, Neeraj Chauhan launched a spirited comeback to join his compatriot in the Round of 16. After trailing 0-4 following the opening two sets, Neeraj rallied to win the next three sets straight. His reward is a clash against South Korea's Kim Je Deok.

Sep 29, 2026 06:11 (IST)
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Asian Games 2026 LIVE: Surfing Campaign Ends For India

India’s surfing campaign at the 2026 Asian Games has come to an end following Kishore Kumar Anbarasu's defeat to Toby Espejon of the Philippines in the men's shortboard quarter-finals.

Kishore posted a total heat score of 5.37 from his top two waves (3.00 and 2.37), falling short of Espejon's winning total of 8.53. Despite the loss, Kishore’s run to the quarter-finals stands out as the finest performance among the Indian surfing contingent.

Sep 29, 2026 06:09 (IST)
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Asian Games Day 10 LIVE: Shooters Have Gold In Sight

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 10 of the Asian Games 2026. After two days of gruelling trap shooting, the day has come when the medal positions will be decided. India's Neeru Dhandha is well ahead of the pack in women's trap shooting ahead of the start of the third day. Will she be the one to end India's pursuit of gold medal?

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