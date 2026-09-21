The suspense over who will be Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) new head coach came to an end on Monday as the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions announced the appointment of India pace great Zaheer Khan in the role for IPL 2027. The appointment came as a surprise to many, after names like Eoin Morgan, Michael Hussey and Hemang Badani had been linked to the role. Zaheer replaces former New Zealand cricketer Stephen Fleming, who served as CSK's head coach for 18 years.

CSK's top authorities expressed their admiration over Zaheer in a statement after announcing his appointment.

"We are pleased to confirm Zaheer Khan as the Head Coach for Chennai Super Kings. Zaheer's distinguished playing career and proven ability to nurture young talent make him a valuable addition to our setup. We are confident that his guidance will help strengthen the core of this franchise," said Rupa Gurunath, owner of the franchise.

"Zaheer is a world class bowler and has been a mentor to many young cricketers, especially fast bowlers, over the years. As a player, Zaheer was one of the key reasons for India's success in the 2000s. He's one of the finest cricketing brains and we look forward to having him in our family," said KS Viswanathan, Managing Director of CSK.

Zaheer himself described it as an "honour" to be part of CSK.

"It's an honour to be a part of one of the most successful teams in the history of the IPL. As a cricketer, I have faced CSK on the field and have thoroughly enjoyed the contests. The atmosphere created by the Superfans at Chepauk makes it even more special. I can't wait to join the legacy franchise with such a rich history," he said.

Regarded as one of India's greatest-ever fast bowlers, Zaheer was part of India's triumphant 2011 Cricket World Cup side.

In the IPL, Zaheer played 100 games and took 102 wickets, representing Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC), but never CSK. He was part of Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) support staff in IPL 2025.

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