India at Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 3: India have the opportunity to add plenty of medals on Day 3 of Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya. With six medals in the bag, the tally can rise to double-digits today. The primary focus turns to cricket, with the Indian women's team set to take on Sri Lanka in the gold medal match. Shooting has delivered five medals so far for India, and the qualification (and potential final) for the Air Rifle mixed team event will take place. In wushu, athletes Roshibina Devi (women's 60kg) and Aryan (men's 54kg) are one win away from assuring a medal each. The Indian men's hockey team will also be in action, while opportunities for medals can also arise in fencing and karate. (Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally)
Here are the LIVE Updates from Day 3 of Asian Games 2026 Aichi-Nagoya:
Asian Games, 2026 LIVE, Shooting: What Is The 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Final Format?
The format for the final differs slightly from recent years. Rather than separate gold and bronze medal matches, all four teams will shoot simultaneously in an individual-style format featuring periodic eliminations. The final will start at 8:25 am.
Asian Games 2026 LIVE, Soft Tennis: It's India vs Pakistan
It's India vs Pakistan in Soft Tennis as Jay Meena takes on Arain Hussain in Men's Singles Group D clash.
Asian Games 2026 Day 3, LIVE, Shooting: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Final Line-Up Decided
Joining China and India in the 10m Air Rifle mixed-team final are Korea and Vietnam. Korean team finishes third in qualification with a total of 633.2, while Vietnam’s score of 631.7 is enough to secure their place in the medal round.
Asian Games, Day 3 Badminton LIVE: Sindhu Beaten 21-18 In Game 2
PV Sindhu mounted a great comeback! Fighting back from 12-17 down, Sindhu has reeled off a burst of quick points to close the gap to 16-18. Yamaguchi immediately responds to nudge ahead 19-16, only for Sindhu to unleash a rocket of a hop smash that even the nimble Japanese player fail to retrieve. But, that isn’t enough to prevent Yamaguchi from claiming a 21-18 win in the Game 2.
Asian Games LIVE, Day 3, Wushu: India 9th
India's Langlentombi Devi Hanjabam has finished 9th in the women's Nanquan final with a total points tally of 9.403. It's not over yet as the scores from Nanquan and Nandao are also counted for the medals. The Nandao final will be held later today.
Asian Games, Day 3 LIVE, Fencing: Men's Individual Foil Bouts
Sachin and Hemash Singh are now featuring in the men's individual foil bouts, while Mitva Chaudhari and Tanishka Khatri are competing in the women's epee pool bouts. These events will be followed by the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and finals.
Asian Games LIVE, Badminton: Sindhu vs Yamaguchi Thriller In Game 2
The PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi Game 2 has been as tight as the first one. There isn't much separating the two on the court, though the Japanese stalwart is leading 14-12 at present.
Asian Games, Day 3 LIVE, Table Tennis: Sreeja Akula Dominates
Sreeja Akula is off to a flying start for India in this Round of 16 tie, opening up an 11-7, 11-1 lead over Thailand's Orawan Paranang. It looks like a comfortable opening rubber for India, who must secure a win here to set up a quarter-final clash with North Korea.
Asian Games 2026 LIVE, Shooting: China Hit New World Record
China finish with a staggering 638.9 to obliterate the existing world record of 636.9. It was a solid performance from the Indians as well, beating the previous Asian record to finish on 634.9.
Asian Games, Day 3 LIVE, Table Tennis: India vs Thailand Quarter-Final
India’s table tennis clash against Thailand in women’s team quarter-finals has also begun. Sreeja Akula is the first Indian out, as she takes on Orwan Paranang.
Asian Games LIVE, Shooting: Men's Skeet, Women's Skeet Day2 Underway
A couple of more shooting events underway early morning:
Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Khan, and Bhavtegh Singh Gill feature in Day 2 of the men's skeet individual qualification and team final.
Raiza Dhillon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, and Maheshwari Chauhan feature in Day 2 of the women's skeet individual qualification and team final.
Asian Games, Day 3 LIVE, Soft Tennis: India Lose To Thailand
A setback for India from soft tennis this morning! Aadhya Tiwari suffers a 1-4 defeat to Thailand's Alisha Ziegler in women's singles Group D.
Asian Games LIVE, Shooting: India Ahead Of China
India outscore China in the opening series! 211.9 is the combined total for Elavenil and Parth, while South Korea’s Ban Hyojin and Park Hajun sit third on 211.1.
Asian Games 2026, Day 3 LIVE Badminton: Sindhu Wins 23-22 In Game 1
There's no better sight in badminton! Absolute thriller between PV Sindhu and Akane Yamguchi in the first game. Sindhu takes it 23-21. Wow, what a match it is.
Asian Games Day 3 LIVE, Shooting: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualifying
It’s looking strong for India in these early stages, but there’s still a long way to go. India sit on 211.9 after 20 shots, while Korea trail in third with 158.6 after 15. China leading the pack, as expected!
Asian Games 2026, Badminton LIVE: PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamguchi
India’s women’s badminton team is in action now, up against Japan in the quarter-finals. PV Sindhu is the first Indian out on the court and she is facing Akane Yamaguchi on Court 2. This is a really tough quarter-final that India find themselves in.
Asian Games 2026 LIVE: What's Happening Now?
A few events have had the early start today. The following events are taking place at the moment:
Sepaktakraw: India vs Malaysia (Men's Team Regu Group B)
Soft Tennis: Aadhya Tiwari (India) vs Alisha Ziegler (Thailand) (Women's Singles Group D)
Esports: India (Shakeel Danial Patel, Chinmay Sahoo) vs Uzbekistan (eFootball Group F)
Asian Games 2026 LIVE: India Has Gold Medal In Sight
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Day 3 of the Asian Games 2026. India's official medal tally sits at 6 after the first two days of action, with four of these being silver medals and two bronze. As we enter the third day, the hunt for the maiden Gold Medal from this edition of the Asian Games gets even more intense. As the women's cricket team takes on Sri Lanka in the final today, nothing but the top prize is expected.