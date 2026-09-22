India at Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 3: India have the opportunity to add plenty of medals on Day 3 of Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya. With six medals in the bag, the tally can rise to double-digits today. The primary focus turns to cricket, with the Indian women's team set to take on Sri Lanka in the gold medal match. Shooting has delivered five medals so far for India, and the qualification (and potential final) for the Air Rifle mixed team event will take place. In wushu, athletes Roshibina Devi (women's 60kg) and Aryan (men's 54kg) are one win away from assuring a medal each. The Indian men's hockey team will also be in action, while opportunities for medals can also arise in fencing and karate. (Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally)

Here are the LIVE Updates from Day 3 of Asian Games 2026 Aichi-Nagoya: