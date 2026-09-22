India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games Women's Cricket Final, Free Live Streaming: India are ready to defend their gold medal when they face Sri Lanka in the Asian Games 2026, women's cricket final on Tuesday at the Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin. India reached the summit clash after brushing aside hosts Japan by eight wickets in the quarter-finals, then produced another emphatic performance against Bangladesh in the last four, winning by 114 runs. Sri Lanka have followed a similarly convincing route to the final. They defeated Malaysia by 86 runs in the quarter-finals before overcoming Pakistan by eight wickets in the semi-finals.

The result has set up rematch of women's cricket medal fixtures to those at Hangzhou, with India and Sri Lanka contesting the gold medal and Pakistan and Bangladesh meeting in the bronze-medal match.

When will the India vs Sri Lanka, Asian Games 2026 Women's Cricket Final take place?

The India vs Sri Lanka, Asian Games 2026 Women's Cricket Final will take place on September 22 (Tuesday).

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka, Asian Games 2026 Women's Cricket Final be held?

The India vs Sri Lanka, Asian Games 2026 Women's Cricket Final will be held at Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin, Japan.

What time will the India vs Sri Lanka, Asian Games 2026 Women's Cricket Final start?

The India vs Sri Lanka, Asian Games 2026 Women's Cricket Final will begin at 10:30 AM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the start of the match.

Which TV channels will free live telecast the India vs Sri Lanka, Asian Games 2026 Women's Cricket Final?

The India vs Sri Lanka, Asian Games 2026 Women's Cricket Final will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network. The free live telecast of the match will be available on DD sports.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka, Asian Games 2026 Women's Cricket Final?

The India vs Sri Lanka, Asian Games 2026 Women's Cricket Final will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website.

(All the information is as per the details provided by the broadcaster)

(With IANS Inputs)

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