Gulveer Singh won silver in the men's 10,000m at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Friday, clocking 28:29.38 to finish behind Bahrain's Birhanu Balew, who won gold in 28:27.51. Gulveer stayed with the lead group through most of the race and waited for the closing stages before making his move. He held on to finish second and add another Asian Games medal to the bronze he won in the event at the 2023 Hangzhou Games. "It feels good to win a silver medal for India at the Asian Games. Standing on the podium at a championship like this is satisfying," he said

"We had prepared for a championship race rather than focusing on timing, and I was able to stick to the race plan. This medal is encouraging, but I know there is still a long way to go and many more races ahead."

Speaking about the race, Gulveer said the focus was on staying relaxed and not getting pulled into a race against the clock. "Championship races are always different from races where you're chasing time. The plan was to stay relaxed, remain with the lead group, and make my move at the right moment. I trusted the race plan my coach and I had discussed, stayed patient throughout, and thankfully it worked out."

Gulveer has continued to work on small improvements with the support of the Athletics Federation of India and the Inspire Institute of Sport.

"Every year my aim is simply to improve a little more. I don't think too much about results because they come only if the preparation is good. Winning a medal is a nice result. But for me, the important thing is that the progress is continuing. I'm fortunate to have the support of the Athletics Federation of India and the Inspire Institute of Sport. They've created an environment where I can focus completely on training and recovery. My coaches help me keep improving in the small details that make a difference. I'll keep working in the same way and look to get better," he said.

He also pointed to the role of the wider support team in helping him prepare for races at this level. "At this level, it's often the small things that make the biggest difference. Having the right people around you, from coaches to physiotherapists, strength and conditioning experts and recovery staff, allows you to focus completely on your training. When those details are taken care of consistently, it helps you perform better on race day."

Gulveer's silver added another podium finish for India in athletics as competition continued at the Asian Games.

About Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS):

Inspire Institute of Sport is one of India's premier high-performance facilities dedicated to nurturing sporting talent across multiple disciplines. With a commitment to excellence, IIS provides athletes with world-class training, cutting-edge facilities, and mentorship from top coaches and experts, empowering them to achieve their full potential on the global stage.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)

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