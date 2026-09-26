India will aim for more medals as it begins its eighth day of action at the ongoing Asian Games. Squash will be in focus, with the nation eyeing a total of two gold medals. Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh will be playing their final matches in the men's and women's singles events, respectively. While the two have already assured India of two silvers, they will have a superb opportunity to change the colour of their medals. Meanwhile, Tejaswin Shankar will also aim for a podium finish in the final five events of the decathlon.

India's schedule for Day 8 of the Asian Games 2026 (September 27):

ATHLETICS:

Manju Rani and Priyanka Goswami in women's marathon race walk (medal event) at 4:00am.

Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad in men's decathlon 110m hurdles heats at 7:38am.

Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad in men's decathlon discus throws at 8:10am.

Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan and Yashas Palaksha in men's 400m hurdles heats at 8:35am.

Vithya Ramraj in women's 400m hurdles heats at 9:05am.

Anu Raghavan in women's 400m hurdles at 9:13am.

Sreeshankar Murali and David Solomon in men's long jump qualification A and B at 9:10am.

Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad in men's decathlon pole vault at 9:50am.

David Solomon Patturaj in men's long jump Qualification Round Group A at 9:10am.

Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad in men's decathlon javelin throw at 3:35pm.

Shaili Singh and Ancy Sojan in women's long jump final (medal event) at 3:35pm.

Harita Bhadra and Unnathi Bolland in women's 200m final (medal event) at 3:55pm.

Animesh Kujur in men's 200m final (medal event) at 4:05pm.

Sarvesh Kushare and J Aadarsh Ram in men's high jump final (medal event) at 4:15pm.

Nandhini Kongan in women's 100m hurdles (medal event) at 4:53pm.

Mohammed Afsal and Krishan Kumar in men's 800m heats at 5:00pm.

Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad in men's decathlon 1500m at 5:40pm.

Parul Chaudhary and Ankita in women's 3000m steeplechase final (medal event) at 5:52pm.

India in women's 4x100m relay heats at 6:15pm.

ARCHERY:

India's recurve, compound and mixed teams in action from round of 16 to quarterfinal games from 4:45am onwards.

SURFING:

Kamali Prakash, Sugar Shanti Gayen, Sivaraj Babu and Sivaraj Babu in men's and women's shortboard heats from 4:54am onwards.

SEPAKTAKRAW:

India vs South Korea in women's double Group B match at 5:30am.

India vs Philippines in women's double Group B match at 11:30am.

BADMINTON:

Women's Doubles: Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand vs Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan of Malaysia in quarterfinals at 6:00 am.

Mixed Doubles : Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto vs Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dongping of China in quarterfinals from 6:10am.

Women's Singles quarterfinals: PV Sindhu (Subject to Qualification) at 9:30am.

Women's Singles quarterfinals: Unnati Hooda vs Akane Yamaguchi of Japan at 9:30am.

EQUESTRIAN:

Dressage Individual: Hriday Chheda from 6:00am.

Dressage Individual: Jai Sud from 6:00am.

SHOOTING:

Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rahi Sarnobat in women's 25m pistol individual qualification precision and team precision at 6:10am.

Ahvar Rizvi, Kynan Chenai and Shapath Bharadwaj in men's trap individual and team qualification (Day 1) at 6:30am.

Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat and Neeru in women's trap individual and team qualification (Day 1) at 6:30am.

KURASH:

Sangita, Bharti, Yash Kumar Chauhan and Vishal in women's 57kg and men's 90kg round of 32, 16, quarterfinal, semifinal and final bouts from 6:30pm onwards.

FENCING:

India vs Indonesia in women's sabre round of 16 match at 9:20am onwards(Bhavna Devi and Shreya Gupta).

SAILING:

Men's Skiff/ 49er: Prince Noble and Manu Francis from 9:30am onwards.

Women's Skiff/49er FX: Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma from 9:40am onwards.

BOXING:

Ankush vs Nekruz Salimov of Tajikstan in men's 80kg quarterfinal at 9:45am.

Parveen vs Navbakhor Khamidova of Uzbekistan in women's 65kg quarterfinal at 2:00pm.

Sachin Siwach vs Shunsuke Kitamoto of Japan in men's 60kg quarterfinal at 2:45pm.

Narender vs Adthapong Saengtep of Thailand in men's 90 kg quarterfinal at 3:45pm.

WEIGHTLIFTING:

Harjinder Kaur in women's 69kg (medal event) at 10:00am.

SQUASH:

Abhay Singh vs Ng Eain Yow of Malaysia in men's singles gold medal match at 12:30pm.

Anahat Singh vs Sivasangari Subramaniam of Malaysia in women's singles gold medal match at 13:30pm.

VOLLEYBALL:

India vs Vietnam in men's Pool C match at 12:30pm.

HOCKEY:

India vs Singapore in women's pool game at 3:30pm.

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