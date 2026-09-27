Abhay Singh vs Eain Yow Ng Men's Singles Final Squash LIVE Streaming, Asian Games 2026: India's Abhay Singh is ready to square off against Malaysia's Eain Yow Ng in men's singles squash final at the Asian Games on Sunday. Earlier on Saturday, Abhay defeated Pakistan's Muhammad Irfan 3-0 (11-3 12-10 11-6) in the semi-final to enter the men's singles final. Abhay made a commanding start in his semifinal, racing to a 6-2 lead in the opening game and continued in the same vein through the 35-minute match. The Indian looked in total control of the match on his way to to the final and step closer to the gold medal.

Abhay Singh vs Eain Yow Ng, squash men's singles final match LIVE Streaming: Check Where and How to Watch Asian Games 2026

When will the Abhay Singh vs Eain Yow Ng, squash men's singles final match at Asian Games 2026 take place?

The Abhay Singh vs Eain Yow Ng, squash men's singles final match at Asian Games 2026 will take place on Sunday, September 27 (IST).

Where will the Abhay Singh vs Eain Yow Ng, squash men's singles final match at Asian Games 2026 be held?

The Abhay Singh vs Eain Yow Ng, squash men's singles final match at Asian Games 2026 will be held at the Nagoya Kinjo-Futo Arena, Nagoya.

What time will the Abhay Singh vs Eain Yow Ng, squash men's singles final match at Asian Games 2026 start?

The Abhay Singh vs Eain Yow Ng, squash men's singles final match at Asian Games 2026 will start at 12:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Abhay Singh vs Eain Yow Ng, squash men's singles final match at Asian Games 2026?

The Abhay Singh vs Eain Yow Ng, squash men's singles final match at Asian Games 2026 will be televised live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Abhay Singh vs Eain Yow Ng, squash men's singles final match at Asian Games 2026?

The Abhay Singh vs Eain Yow Ng, squash men's singles final match at Asian Games 2026 will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

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