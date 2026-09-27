Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, India In Action On Day 8: India will aim for more medals as it begins its eighth day of action at the ongoing Asian Games. Squash will be in focus, with the nation eyeing a total of two gold medals. Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh will be playing their final matches in the men's and women's singles events, respectively. While the two have already assured India of two silvers, they will have a superb opportunity to change the colour of their medals. Meanwhile, Tejaswin Shankar will also aim for a podium finish in the final five events of the decathlon. (Asian Games 2026 Medals Tally)

Asian Game 2026, September 27 Results:

Surfing: Kamali Prakash, Sugar Shanti Gayen qualify for round 3 of women's shortboard.

Surfing: Sivaraj Babu qualify for men's shortboard Round 3 with victory over Davoud Khadir of Iran.

Here are the LIVE Scores and Updates from India's action on Day 8 of Asian Games 2026: