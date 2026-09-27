Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, India In Action On Day 8: India will aim for more medals as it begins its eighth day of action at the ongoing Asian Games. Squash will be in focus, with the nation eyeing a total of two gold medals. Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh will be playing their final matches in the men's and women's singles events, respectively. While the two have already assured India of two silvers, they will have a superb opportunity to change the colour of their medals. Meanwhile, Tejaswin Shankar will also aim for a podium finish in the final five events of the decathlon. (Asian Games 2026 Medals Tally)
Asian Game 2026, September 27 Results:
Surfing: Kamali Prakash, Sugar Shanti Gayen qualify for round 3 of women's shortboard.
Surfing: Sivaraj Babu qualify for men's shortboard Round 3 with victory over Davoud Khadir of Iran.
Here are the LIVE Scores and Updates from India's action on Day 8 of Asian Games 2026:
Asian Games 2026 LIVE, Shooting: Trap Individual And Team Qualification Day 1
A few more shooting events are now underway! The trio of Ahvar Rizvi, Kynan Chenai and Shapath Bharadwaj are participating in the men's trap individual and team qualification.
In the women’s category, Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat and Neeru will be participating in the women's trap individual and team qualification.
Remember, it’s only Day 1. Hence, no medal round today!
Asian Games Day 8 LIVE, Surfing: Indians Qualify For Round 3 in Shortboard
A positive piece of development in surfing as India have booked progression into the third round in both women's shortboard and men's shortboard events. In the women's category, Kamali Prakash and Sugar Shanti Gayen are in action, while in the men's category, Sivaraj Babu is in representing the country.
Asian Games 2026 LIVE, Shooting: Women's 25m Pistol Qualification
India's Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rahi Sarnobat are now in action in women's 25m pistol individual qualification precision and team precision events. After a major disappointment in the 10m pistol event, hopes are high from the India's pistol shooters to make amends in the 25m category.
In the relay 1, only Manu Bhaker is in action!
Asian Games Day 8 LIVE: Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal
India’s badminton campaign and search for medals continue now as Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila take on world No. 1 duo Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dongping of China in the mixed doubles quarter-finals. Since the match is scheduled for Court 3, live television coverage is unavailable; however, we will provide regular score updates here.
Asian Games 2026 LIVE, Race Walk: Priyanka Goswami Disqualified
India's hopes took a heavy blow at the mid-way point of the women's marathon race walk. Priyanka Goswami was disqualified shortly after the 9 km mark, having accumulated four red cards, two for knee flexion and two for loss of contact.
Manju Rani remained firmly in contention until the 16 km mark, where a third red card forced her to serve a five-minute penalty. The suspension dropped her to last place among the six competitors, leaving her 3 minutes and 27 seconds behind third-placed Yukiko Umeno and facing a steep climb to keep India's medal hopes alive.
Asian Games Day 8 LIVE: India Match World Record In Archery
Though these are still early rounds, India have proven why they are among the top medal prospects. At the start this morning, India have beaten UAE and Bhutan in Round of 16 and quarterfinal in men's team event.
In the women's category, India have beaten Mongolia and Kazakhstan in Round of 16 and Quarterfinal in women's team event.
A World Record has also been matched in the process!
Asian Games 2026 LIVE: Day 8 Begins With Women's Marathon Race Walk
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Day 8 of the Asian Games 2026. The day begins with two Indians participating in the Women's Marathon Race Walk Final. Archery, surfing, sepaktakraw and badminton matches kick off India's day early today.