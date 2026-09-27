PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei Live Streaming, Asian Games 2026 Badminton Quarterfinals: India star shuttler PV Sindhu is all set to face China's Chen Yufei in the Asian Games 2026, badminton women's singles quarterfinal match on Sunday at the Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium. On Saturday, Sindhu registered a comfortable 21-9, 21-13 victory over Japan's Tomoka Miyazaki in 41 minutes to book her place in the last eight. The Indian shuttler dominated the opening game, wrapping it up 21-9 in 18 minutes, before maintaining her composure in the second to complete another convincing win.

Sindhu controlled the proceedings throughout and did not allow Miyazaki to build sustained momentum, sealing her passage into the quarterfinals with a straight-games triumph.

When will the PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei, Asian Games women's singles badminton quarterfinals match take place?

The PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei, Asian Games women's singles badminton quarterfinals match will take place on Sunday, September 27.

Where will PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei, Asian Games women's singles badminton quarterfinals match take place?

The PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei, Asian Games women's singles badminton quarterfinals match will take place at at the Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium in Nagoya.

What time will the PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei, Asian Games women's singles badminton quarterfinals match start?

The PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei, Asian Games women's singles badminton quarterfinals match is expected to start around 9:45 AM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei, Asian Games women's singles badminton quarterfinals match?

The PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei, Asian Games women's singles badminton quarterfinals match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei, Asian Games women's singles badminton quarterfinals match?

The PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei, Asian Games women's singles badminton quarterfinals match will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

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