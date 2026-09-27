Star Indian track and field athlete Tejaswin Shankar claimed the bronze medal in men's decathlon after he won the 1500m race -- the last event of a highly taxing competition -- at the Asian Games on Sunday. Shankar won the bronze after finishing third with 7,934 points. National record holder Shankar entered the second day at the top of the standings with 4,338 points after a strong opening day across the 100m, long jump, shot put, high jump and 400m. Across 10 events over two days, Tejaswin saved his best for last, winning the 1500m in 4:33.09.

Earlier this year, he won a bronze medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

Parul wins bronze

Indian athlete Parul Chaudhary bagged a bronze medal in the women's 3000m steeplechase event at the Asian Games.

Chaudhary clocked a personal best of 9:08.67 to finish third on the podium.

Bahrain's Winfred Yavi won gold in 9:04.36, while Kazakhstan's Norah Jeruto Tanui took silver in 9:06.82.

Ankita, the other Indian in the field, ended fourth with 9:19.24, which is her personal best too.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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