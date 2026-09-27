Rain threat looms large as defending champions India take on a second-string Afghanistan side in the second quarterfinal of the cricket event at the Asian Games on Monday. The clash is scheduled to take place at the Korogi Sports Park; however, weather forecasts predict showers in the city on matchday. As per AccuWeather, there is a 97% chance of precipitation on Monday in Nisshin, which puts both the quarterfinal matches in doubt. Pakistan will be facing Hong Kong, China, in the first quarterfinal before the India-Afghanistan game.

The Pakistan-Hong Kong, China match is scheduled to begin at 9 AM local time, which is 5:30 AM IST, while the India-Afghanistan clash is slated to be held at 1:30 PM local time, which is 10 AM IST.

As per AccuWeather, there is a 69% chance of precipitation at 8 AM local time, which rises to 70% at 9 AM, the scheduled start of the first quarterfinal. The rain chances stay at 49% at 10 AM (local), 75% at 11 AM, and 71% at 12 noon.

The precipitation chances slip to 40% at 1 PM (local), the scheduled time for the India-Afghanistan toss, while they remain at 34% at 2 PM and 40% at 3 PM before a marginal increase to 58% at 4 PM local time. They remain at 49% at 5 PM, 60% at 6 PM, and 49% at 7 PM local time.

In case the heavens open and wash the matches out, India and Pakistan will be declared winners of the two quarterfinals on Monday as they are the higher-ranked T20I teams than their opponents.

As per the ICC rankings, India are No. 1 in T20Is, while Afghanistan are ranked 10th. Pakistan are sixth, while Hong Kong, China are 24th.

The weather had similarly washed out the 2023 Asian Games final between India and Afghanistan, and India secured the gold medal by virtue of their superior ranking.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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