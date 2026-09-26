Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed Indian athletes for winning medals in their respective disciplines in the ongoing Asian Games. PM Modi congratulated India's men's kabaddi team on retaining the Asian Games gold medal, praising their determination and saying their success would inspire the next generation of players. He also extended his best wishes to the team for its future endeavours. "Champions once again! Congratulations to our Men's Kabaddi Team on retaining the Asian Games Gold. Their determination has brought immense pride to the nation. Their success will also motivate several upcoming players. Best wishes to the entire team for their future endeavor," PM Modi wrote in an X post.

Champions once again!



Congratulations to our Men's Kabaddi Team on retaining the Asian Games Gold. Their determination has brought immense pride to the nation. Their success will also motivate several upcoming players.



Best wishes to the entire team for their future... pic.twitter.com/22jbN4lm8o — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 26, 2026

PM Modi also congratulated India's women's kabaddi team on winning gold at the Asian Games, praising their courage, composure and teamwork in the thrilling final. He said the victory made the nation proud and wished the team continued success.

"What a thrilling final and a magnificent Gold for the Women's Kabaddi Team! Congratulations to our players. The team has displayed remarkable courage, composure and teamwork. India is proud of our Kabaddi champions. Best wishes for many more successes ahead," PM Modi wrote in an X post.

What a thrilling final and a magnificent Gold for the Women's Kabaddi Team! Congratulations to our players. The team has displayed remarkable courage, composure and teamwork. India is proud of our Kabaddi champions. Best wishes for many more successes ahead: PM @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/Z32N5FjpDr — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 26, 2026



PM Modi hailed Prachi Choudhary on winning the bronze medal in the women's 400m at the Asian Games, praising her performance and wishing her success in her future endeavours.

"Congratulations to Prachi Choudhary on winning the Bronze medal in the Women's 400m at the Asian Games. Her excellent run has earned India a memorable place on the podium. Wishing her the very best for the endeavours ahead," he wrote in another X post.

Congratulations to Prachi Choudhary on winning the Bronze medal in the Women's 400m at the Asian Games. Her excellent run has earned India a memorable place on the podium. Wishing her the very best for the endeavours ahead: PM @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/jskrrNegHy — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 26, 2026



The Prime Minister also lauded Tajinderpal Singh Toor on winning silver in the men's shot put at the Asian Games, praising his impressive performance, focus and perseverance. He also highlighted Toor's consistent success and called the medal a fitting addition to his remarkable Asian Games record.

A splendid performance by @Tajinder_Singh3! Congratulations to him on winning the Silver medal in the Men's Shot Put at the Asian Games with an impressive throw.



Tajinderpal has consistently brought laurels to the nation through his focus and perseverance. Another Asian Games… pic.twitter.com/D8kGEicV43 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 26, 2026



"A splendid performance by @Tajinder_Singh3! Congratulations to him on winning the Silver medal in the Men's Shot Put at the Asian Games with an impressive throw. Tajinderpal has consistently brought laurels to the nation through his focus and perseverance. Another Asian Games medal is a fitting addition to his remarkable journey. Wishing him many more successes ahead," PM Modi wrote in another X post.

President Droupadi Murmu also congratulated the Indian women's kabaddi team for successfully defending their title at the Asian Games 2026, after the side clinched the gold medal with a 37-34 victory over Iran in the final.

Taking to X, the official handle of the President of India, praised the team's performance and lauded their composure in a closely contested final.

"Kudos to our Women's Kabaddi Team for a superb title defence! In a closely contested final, you battled through every challenge and stood firm under pressure to retain the Gold for India. This hard-earned victory reflects the courage, composure and unyielding resolve that define champions," the official handle of the President of India wrote on X.

Kudos to our Women's Kabaddi Team for a superb title defence!

In a closely contested final, you battled through every challenge and stood firm under pressure to retain the Gold for India. This hard-earned victory reflects the courage, composure and unyielding resolve that define… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 26, 2026



The President also congratulated Indian squash players Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar for winning the bronze medal in the mixed doubles event at the Asian Games 2026. "I warmly congratulate Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar on winning the Bronze Medal in Mixed Doubles Squash at the Asian Games 2026. Your partnership and perseverance have demonstrated the strength and spirit of Indian squash," the post read.

I warmly congratulate Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar on winning the Bronze Medal in Mixed Doubles Squash at the Asian Games 2026. Your partnership and perseverance have demonstrated the strength and spirit of Indian squash. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 26, 2026



Murmu further extended her wishes to shooters Tilottama Sen, Vidarsa Vinod Kochalumkal and Ashi Chouksey for securing the silver medal in the women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions team event.

"Warmest congratulations to Tilottama Sen, Vidarsa Vinod Kochalumkal and Ashi Chouksey on winning the Silver Medal in the Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team event at the Asian Games 2026. Your achievement reflects the strength of teamwork and shared determination. May this success inspire you to aim even higher," the President's official handle posted.

Warmest congratulations to Tilottama Sen, Vidarsa Vinod Kochalumkal and Ashi Chouksey on winning the Silver Medal in the Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team event at the Asian Games 2026. Your achievement reflects the strength of teamwork and shared determination. May this success… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 26, 2026



India's women's kabaddi team defeated Iran 37-34 in the final to retain the Asian Games gold medal, while Joshna Chinappa-Velavan Senthilkumar secured bronze in squash mixed doubles and the trio of Tilottama, Vidarsa and Ashi claimed silver in the women's 50m rifle 3P team event.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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