The withdrawal of 100m hurdler Jyothi Yarraji and triple jumper Praveen Chithravel from their respective events at the Asian Games on Saturday is set to prompt the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) to seek explanations from the private entities under which the two athletes are currently training, according to sources. Yarraji and Chithravel -- both national record holders -- were named in the 75-member Indian athletics team after receiving fitness clearance at the last minute. Both athletes had skipped the Indian Athletics Series Final in New Delhi on September 10 due to knee stress and a calf muscle pull respectively, injuries which they had described at the time as minor.

"The AFI will of course ask for answers from the private entities they are currently training and from their coaches regarding the injury issues," an official source told PTI.

Yarraji was pulled out of the women's 100m hurdles first-round heats after "feeling pain" during the warm-up at the rain-lashed Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium.

"She felt pain after full warm-up," an official said.

Yarraji made a comeback this year after undergoing surgery in July 2025 to repair an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear in her right knee.

Chithravel attempted his first jump but could not complete it, going out of the competition area clutching his calf in apparent pain. He was later taken away from the competition venue in a wheelchair.

"He is injured, that is why he left the competition," an Indian team coach said.

Yarraji had won a silver medal while Chithravel had claimed a bronze in the last edition of the Asian Games in China.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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