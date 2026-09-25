India's Schedule At Asian Games, Septemeber 26: Another mega day awaits India at the Asian Games on Saturday. PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen will be in action in badminton, while the kabaddi teams will take on Iran in the gold-medal matches. Apart from that, athletics stars such as Jyothi Yarraji, Tajinderpal Singh, and Vishak T.K. will also be in action. Shooters Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen, and Vidarsa Vinod will aim for more medals in the women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions event.

ATHLETICS:

Men's Marathon final: Sawan Barwal and Kartik Karkera at 4:00am.

Men's Decathlon: Thowfeeq Noushad and Tejaswin Shankar at 5:30am.

Women's Long Jump Qualification A and B: Shaili Singh and Ancy Sojan at 8:15am.

Men's 200m heats: Animesh Kujur at 8:32am.

Women's 100m Hurdles: Jyothi Yarraji at 4:04pm.

Women's 100m Hurdles: Nandhini Kongan at 4:12pm.

Men's Shot Put Final: Tajinderpal Singh and Karanveer Singh at 4:30pm.

Women's 200m heats: Harita Bhadra (4:33pm) and Unnathi Bolland (4:41pm).

Men's Triple Jump: Praveen Chitravel and Karthik Unnikrishnan at 5:05pm.

Men's 1500m heats: Yoonus Shah (5:21pm) and Gulveer Singh (5:31pm).

Women's 400m Final: Prachi and Kiran at 6:15 pm.

Men's 400m Final: Vishal TK at 6:33pm.

Women's 1500m Final: Pooja and Parul Chaudhary at 6:45pm.

SURFING:

Kamali Prakash, Sugar Shanti Gayen and Sivaraj Babu in men's and women's shortboard heats at 3:58am onwards.

ARCHERY:

Dhirag Bommadevara, Jyothi Surekha Vennam and others in recurve and compound individual and team events qualification starting 4:30am.

BADMINTON:

Men's Singles second round: Lakshya Sen vs Loh Kean Yew of Singapore at 6:00am.

Unnati Hooda vs Wong Ling China of Malaysia in women's singles second round match at 11:30am.

Ayush Shetty vs Makhsut Tajibullayev of Kazakhstan in men's singles second round match at 12:30pm.

PV Sindhu vs Chiu Pin-chian of Chinese Taipei in women's singles second round match at 1:30pm.

Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand vs Mayu Matsumoto-Yuki Fukushima of Japan in women's doubles second round match at 2:30pm.

EQUESTRIAN:

Gaurav Pundir, Hriday Vipul Chheda, Shruti Vora and Jai Sud in dressage second individual qualifier 6:00am.

FENCING:

India vs Indonesia in women's foil team round of 16 match at 6:00am.

India vs Philippines in men's sabre team round of 16 match at 7:00am.

TABLE TENNIS:

Yashaswini Ghorpade vs Miwa Harimoto of Japan in women's singles round 3 match at 6:30am.

SHOOTING:

Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen and Vidarsa Vinod in women's 50m rifle 3P positions individual qualification and team final starting 6:30am.

Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen and Vidarsa Vinod in women's 50m rifle 3P positions individual final (if they qualify) at 9:30am.

CANOE SPRINT:

Harshwardhan Shaktawat in men's kayak single 500m semifinal 1 at 6:30am.

Parvathy Geetha and Prasanna Kumar in men's kayak double 500m semifinal 1 at 6:5am.

Raju Rawat and Neha Devi Leichonbam in mixed canoe double 500 final at 8:20am.

ESPORTS:

Paritosh vs Dongshin Kang in Puyo Puyo Champions quarterfinal match AT 6:45am.

India vs Japan in Pokémon Unite in group match at 10:45am.

SQUASH:

Joshna Chinappa-Velavan Senthilkumar vs Tang Ming Hong-Lee Ka Yi of Hong Kong in mixed doubles semifinal at 8:30am.

Anahat Singh vs Satomi Watanabe of Japan in women's singles semifinal at 10:35am.

Abhay Singh vs Muhammad Irfan of Pakistan in men's singles semifinal at 11:15 am.

KABADDI:

India vs Iran in women's final at 9:30am.

India vs Iran in men's final at 2:30pm.

BOXING:

Jadumani Singh vs Carlo Paalam of Philippines in men's 55kg round of 16 bout at 10:15am

Kapil Pokhariya vs Sam Estaki of Iran in men's 90kg in round of 16 bout at 10:45am.

Priya vs Oh Yeonji of South Korea in women's 60kg round of 16 bout at 2:15pm.

HOCKEY:

India vs Japan in men's Pool A match at 1:30pm.

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