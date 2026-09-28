Olympic medallist and former World No. 1 Saina Nehwal echoed the sentiments of the nation when asked about the performance of the Indian badminton contingent at the ongoing Asian Games 2026 in Japan. During her appearance at the NDTV Yuva conclave, Saina said that she expected a little more from the senior badminton players in the Asian Games, but also asserted that such ups and lows are part of the game.

Reflecting on the campaign, Saina said that it was tough to see seasoned stars bow out unexpectedly, given their form leading into the tournament. She highlighted the intense pressure unique to multi-sporting events, noting that early exits are an inevitable reality of high-stakes competition.

"I am a little disappointed with the way the seniors performed," she said at the event on Monday. "Had more hopes from Satwik-Chirag and Sindhu. But it happens. In Games, you sometimes have extra pressure. You can't guarantee who will win. Sindhu and Sat-Chi were in great form. It was disappointing to see them lose, but it happens."

Saina also touched upon the women's doubles action, particularly the campaign of Treesha Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, pointing out that physical setbacks appeared to hamper their momentum:

"Treesa and Gayatri as well, but it seemed like Gayatri had some issue, I saw some taping on her arm," she noted.

Despite the setback for the senior contingent, Saina found a silver lining in the gritty performances of India's rising talent, giving a special mention to youngster Unnati Hooda, who pushed former World Champion Akane Yamaguchi to the wire in a fiercely contested match.

"Unnati Hooda as well, she came close to beating Akane Yamaguchi," Saina added, praising the teenager's fighting spirit against world-class opponent.

While the campaign delivered its fair share of heartbreak for India's established names, Saina's observations highlight how quickly tables can turn in sports.

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