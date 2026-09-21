India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, Asian Games Women's Cricket Final: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bat first against Sri Lanka in the final of women's cricket at the Asian Games 2026 at Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin. Both teams are fielding unchanged XIs in their bid for the gold medal. It is worth noting that India are the defending champions. They claimed the gold medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023. This final is a repeat of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 final from a few weeks ago, which India won convincingly against Sri Lanka. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Updates from IND vs SL, Asian Games Women's T20 Gold Medal Match:
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score: Good bowling!
Mithali Ayodhya bowls a tidy over here. She concedes only three runs in it. The pacer bowled three dot balls to Smriti Mandhana, who played the over carefully.
INDW 12-0 (2)
Asian Games 2026 LIVE: FOUR from Mandhana!
4, 4 - The action begins at Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin, and so does Smriti Mandhana! Shafali Verma takes a single off the first ball from Sugandika Kumari before Smriti Mandhana slams two beautiful fours on the off side. India score nine runs off the over.
INDW 9-0 (1)
Asian Games 2026 LIVE: India aim for first gold!
We are into the third day of action at the Asian Games 2026, but India have failed to win a gold medal yet. Their hopes are now completely pinned on Harmanpreet Kaur and Co., who recently won the Asia Cup 2026 title against this Sri Lankan side.
The players have lined up for their respective national anthems. The action will begin in just a couple of minutes. Are you ready for the blockbuster clash?
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score: Both teams unchanged!
No team would dare to tinker with a winning combination, and India and Sri Lanka are no exception! The two sides are fielding the same playing XIs that helped them win their respective semi-final matches.
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score: Here are the playing XIs -
India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Gunalan Kamalini, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Kranti Gaud
Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Imesha Dulani, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Hansima Karunaratne, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Mithali Ayodhya, Kawya Kavindi, Chamudi Praboda, Sugandika Kumari.
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: India opt to bat first!
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur wins the toss and opts to bat first against Sri Lanka in the final of women's cricket at the Asian Games 2026. The Indian side is only one victory away from successfully defending its gold medal. Stay connected for team updates.
India vs Sri Lanka, Live Score: India eye gold medal
India's undisputed continental supremacy is expected to remain intact but a spirited Sri Lanka would aim to present a strong challenge when the two teams clash in yet another Asian Games women's cricket final on Tuesday. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side comes into the final on the back of two commanding wins over Japan and Bangladesh.
India vs Sri Lanka, Live Score: Hello
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Asian Games, women's cricket final match between India and Sri Lanka, straight from the Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin. Stay tuned for all the live updates.