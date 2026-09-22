Legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni's old remark on Zaheer Khan has resurfaced after the Indian pace-bowling legend was appointed head coach of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday, with the announcement marking the start of a new era for the five-time champions. In 2012, Dhoni, who was India's captain at the time, defended Zaheer ahead of a T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka. In his defence of the pacer, Dhoni labelled Zaheer, who was nearing the end of his career, the "Sachin Tendulkar of bowling".

"It's easier to go after a bowler when he is not doing well. For me, Zaheer is the Sachin Tendulkar of the Indian bowling attack. He has been the leader of the bowling unit for a number of years now," Dhoni said at the time.

Dhoni's remark reflected his strong backing of Zaheer as captain. The two are set to link up at CSK during IPL 2027, although Dhoni's future as a player remains uncertain.

Zaheer replaced Stephen Fleming, who left his role to join the England men's Test team as head coach.

Zaheer had mentored the Lucknow Super Giants during the 2024 season.

Fleming had announced last year in July that he was parting ways with the five-time champion side.

It is understood that CSK's cricket management committee comprises MS Dhoni, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and owner Rupa Gurunath wanted an Indian coach this time.

In the IPL, Zaheer played 100 matches and turned to coaching roles post his retirement.

"Zaheer's distinguished playing career and proven ability to nurture young talent make him a valuable addition to our set-up. We are confident that his guidance will help strengthen the core of this franchise," owner Rupa Gurunath said.

CSK MD Kashi Viswanathan added: "Zaheer is a world class bowler and has been a mentor to many young cricketers, especially fast bowlers, over the years. As a player, Zaheer was one of the key reasons for India's success in the 2000s. He's one of the finest cricketing brains and we look forward to having him in our family." If sources close to CSK team management are to be believed then Dhoni insisted upon having someone who he is familiar with.

(With PTI Inputs)

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