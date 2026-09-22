Veteran leg-spinner Adil Rashid has been ruled out of England's one-day international series against Sri Lanka. The 38-year-old sustained an injury to his right, bowling, hand while fielding at Old Trafford on Saturday as England completed a 3-0 T20 whitewash of the tourists. England limited-overs captain Harry Brook confirmed the double World Cup winner would miss the ODI series opener at Chester-le-Street on Tuesday. And after undergoing a scan on Monday, the England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed Rashid would also be absent absent from Thursday'' match at Headingley and Sunday's game at the Oval.

Rashid is second on England's all-time list of ODI wicket-takers with 243 –- only retired paceman James Anderson is ahead of him with 269.

His place in the side at Chester-le-Street has been taken by emerging leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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