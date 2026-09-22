The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women's cricket team stamped their authority yet again at the continental level by defending their Asian Games title in style on Tuesday. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side's gold was India's first of the ongoing edition and was shaped by a brilliant batting performance that left Sri Lanka chasing a record target of 217. Smriti Mandhana was regal as ever with her 79 off 45 balls before Richa Ghosh (48 off 22) came up with a brutal assault in the death overs to fire India to 216 for three, the highest total in Asian Games history.

Once India scaled that record total, the result was a foregone conclusion. NDTV talked to veteran India bowler Deepti Sharma after the win.

Q: India have defended its Asian games gold. Your first thoughts?

Winning gold is a big thing. The hard work has paid off. We are used to winning trophies, but this time we have won a gold medal. This is our first gold of 2026, so it's great.

Q: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, 'Don't buy gold.' So do you think the motto going forward should be to 'win' gold, rather than buying it?

A: (Laughs) I think we should win gold before buying it. This is a great opportunity for Indian athletes. I send them my best wishes for the Asian Games.

Q: From the Asia Cup till now, there has been a gulf of difference between India and the other teams?

A: We have a lot of camps, and we get to know where we can improve. Our support staff is outstanding. When you think in that way, you become mentally strong. That's why I think the Indian team is strong.

Q: Do you feel it's a little different at the Asian Games as you don't have a Player of the Match or Player of the Series award?

A: I mean, in normal cricket, we do have post-match presentation ceremonies. But in such multi-sport events, we have won gold. You get a different feeling here because it is a team effort.

NDTV also talked with India coach Amol Muzumdar.

"It's a surreal feeling. The ODI World Cup was very special, but the Asian Games gold is also a special moment," he told NDTV.

"I would not like to comment too much on the difference with other teams. Our aim is to play to our potential. Not every time will we win everything, but if we put our best foot forward, more often than not we will get better results."

Muzumdar also emphasized the need to keep the momentum going in future events.

"We have been doing well in the five matches that I have been a part of. In ODIs, we are the world champions. In T20Is, we did not win the World Cup, but we are pushing ahead. The bowling looks really settled. The batting is experienced. This set has a great road ahead," he said.

"I want to wish the entire contingent a great Asian Games. Hopefully, India will win a lot of medals."

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