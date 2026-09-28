India archer Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru edged compatriot Sahil Jadhav in the Round of 16 to enter the compound men's individual quarterfinals at Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square on Monday. Ganesh registered a 148149 win over Sahil, who has the highest score among the Indian compound men in the qualifications. He will next take on Chinese Taipei's Chieh-lun Chen. Gamesh started off his individual campaign with144-142 win over Indonesian archer Sostar Andaru Rinaldi, while Sahil began with beating Jamiyangombo Purevdorj of Mongolia 149-137 in the round of 32.



Earleir, compound men's, women's and mixed team secure their places in the semifinals.

India's compound women's and men's teams have made it to the semifinals after beating Kazakhstan and Bhutan, respectively. Both teams will lock horns with South Korea in their respective semifinals on September 30.

The women's team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi and Prithika Pradeep defeated Kazakhstan's Roxana Yunussova, Viktoriya Lyan and Adel Zhexenbinova 233-230 in the quarterfinals.

The men's team of Kushal Dalal, Sahil Jadhav and Ganesh Mani Ratnam beat Bhutan's Kezang Norbu, Tshetum Gaytshey and Tandin Dorji 235-232 in the quarterfinals.

Moreover, the compound and recurve mixed teams also made it to the semifinals.

The compound mixed team of Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Jadhav defeated the Mongolian team 160-146 in the round of 16 before overcoming Kazakhstan 159-154 in the quarterfinals to make their place in the last four.

The compound mixed team competition will also carry significance. With the discipline set to make its historic Olympic debut at LA28, one quota place is available at the Asian Games, adding another layer of intrigue to the battle for continental honours.

The men's round of quarterfinals will take place on Thursday. While both men's and women's teams will lock horns with South Korea in their respective semifinals on September 30.





(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver, Yashvir Singh Bronze As India Seal Double Podium In CWG Javelin