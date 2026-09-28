India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, Asian Games 2026: With all eyes on the weather, India open their men's cricket campaign at Asian Games 2026 with quarterfinal match against Afghanistan on Monday in Nisshin. Heavy rainfall is on the cards as the previous quarterfinal match between Pakistan and Hong Komng was also abandoned at the same venue. Amid all this, India would not know what to expect from the surface at the Korogi Sports Park which also staged the women's competition won by Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. After the one off game against Japan in Sano on Tuesday when India were pushed to the limit by the hosts on a turning track, the Shreyas Iyer-led side has not had much to do. (Live Scorecard)

India vs Afghanistan LIVE Updates: IND vs AFG Score, Toss, Key Players And Quarterfinal Action: