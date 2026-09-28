 India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, Asian Games 2026: Weather Threat Looms Over India's Asiad Opener | Asian Games News
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Asian Games 2026 19 Sep 26 to 04 Oct 26
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India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, Asian Games 2026: With all eyes on the weather, India open their men's cricket campaign at Asian Games 2026 with quarterfinal match against Afghanistan on Monday in Nisshin. Heavy rainfall is on the cards as the previous quarterfinal match between Pakistan and Hong Komng was also abandoned at the same venue. Amid all this, India would not know what to expect from the surface at the Korogi Sports Park which also staged the women's competition won by Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. After the one off game against Japan in Sano on Tuesday when India were pushed to the limit by the hosts on a turning track, the Shreyas Iyer-led side has not had much to do. (Live Scorecard)

India vs Afghanistan LIVE Updates: IND vs AFG Score, Toss, Key Players And Quarterfinal Action:

Sep 28, 2026 09:25 (IST)
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India vs Afghanistan, Live Score: India's one-off game against Japan

After the one off game against Japan in Sano on Tuesday when India were pushed to the limit by the hosts on a turning track, the Shreyas Iyer-led side has not had much to do. India have utilised the time exploring the sights and sounds of Japan. The players reached Nagoya from Tokyo via the iconic bullet train and expectedly enjoyed the journey.

Sep 28, 2026 09:24 (IST)
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India vs Afghanistan, Live Score: India's full strength squad

A near-full-strength Indian team will be facing a wounded second-string Afghanistan side in the second quarterfinal of the cricket event. With the gold medal defence on the line, India have opted to send their first-choice T20I team for the continental showpiece, meaning some ODI regulars will miss the simultaneous ODI series against the West Indies at home, which began on Sunday.

Sep 28, 2026 09:13 (IST)
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India vs Afghanistan, Live Score: Hello

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Asian Games 2026, men's cricket quarterfinal match between India and Afghanistan, straight from the Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin. Stay tuned for all the live updates. 

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Topics mentioned in this article
India India Cricket Team Afghanistan Afghanistan Shreyas Iyer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Arshdeep Singh Abhishek Sharma Sanju Viswanath Samson Sanju Samson Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score India vs Afghanistan, 2nd Quarter Final Asian Games 2026 India Live Blogs
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