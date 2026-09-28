India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Asian Games 2026 Men's Cricket Quarter-Final: India men's cricket team is all set to face Afghanistan in the quarterfinal match at Asian Games 2026 on Monday. The clash is under a severe rain threat but amid the weather concerns, the focus will be on India's Playing XI. After getting benched in the three T20Is against Afghanistan at home, the 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be eyeing a spot in the Playing XI in the continental tournament. With the gold medal defence on the line, India have opted to send their first-choice T20I team for the continental showpiece.

Not only as the defending gold medallists, but India also come into this showpiece as reigning double T20 World champions, something which wasn't the case when they sent a second-string side under Ruturaj Gaikwad for the Hangzhou Games in 2023.

When will the India vs Afghanistan, Asian Games 2026 Men's Cricket Quarterfinal take place?

The India vs Afghanistan, Asian Games 2026 Men's Cricket Quarterfinal will take place on Monday, September 28.

Where will the India vs Afghanistan, Asian Games 2026 Men's Cricket Quarterfinal take place?

The India vs Afghanistan, Asian Games 2026 Men's Cricket Quarterfinal will take place at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin City, Aichi Prefecture, Japan.

What time will the India vs Afghanistan, Asian Games 2026 Men's Cricket Quarterfinal start?

The India vs Afghanistan, Asian Games 2026 Men's Cricket Quarterfinal will start at 10:30 AM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before that.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs Afghanistan, Asian Games 2026 Men's Cricket Quarterfinal match?

The India vs Afghanistan, Asian Games 2026 Men's Cricket Quarterfinal will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Afghanistan, Asian Games 2026 Men's Cricket Quarterfinal?

The India vs Afghanistan, Asian Games 2026 Men's Cricket Quarterfinal will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

(With agency inputs)

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