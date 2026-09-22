India vs Japan Live Streaming One-Off T20I: Team India will round of its Asian Games 2026 preparation with a historic one-off T20I against hosts Japan at the Sano International Cricket Stadium. The meeting will be the first between the two sides in men's international cricket. The fixture was organised as part of the celebrations commemorating 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Japan, adding further significance to an already historic occasion. India arrived in the Japan on the back of 3-0 series sweep against Afghanistan in New Delhi last week.

For Japan, the David vs Goliath contest will help boost the sport's profile in the country, taking it a step closer to achieving global recognition.

India are set to begin their Asian Games 2026 campaign on Monday next week, but their opponent for the quarter-final is yet to be decided.

When will the India vs Japan, One-Off T20I take place?

The India vs Japan, One-Off T20I will take place on September 22 (Tuesday).

Where will the India vs Japan, One-Off T20I match be held?

The India vs Japan, One-Off T20I will be held at the Sano International Cricket Ground, Tochigi Prefecture, Japan.

What time will the India vs Japan, One-Off T20I match start?

The India vs Japan, One-Off T20I will begin at 9:30 AM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the start of the match.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs Japan, One-Off T20I match?

The India vs Japan, One-Off T20I match will be aired live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Japan, One-Off T20I match?

The India vs Japan, One-Off T20I match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

(All the information is as per the details provided by the broadcaster.)

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